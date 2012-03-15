Finance

Five Tips For Avoiding a Tax Audit

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

The Tax Man ComethTaxes are a necessary evil--the price we pay for roads, bridges, schools and law enforcement. Audits, on the other hand, feel just plain evil.

In an effort to thwart fraud, the Internal Revenue Service audits about 1 percent of U.S. taxpayers every year. IRS computers are programmed to catch outliers and oddities on returns; any item that falls outside the norm may be flagged so that an IRS employee can review it to see if there's actually a need for an audit. Common red flags include:

Incomplete or sloppy returns. Math errors and missing information make the IRS cranky. If the agency's computers can't make sense of what you filed, your return will be rejected. Eyebrows will be raised if the numbers on your state return don't match those on your federal return.

Web help
• If you have simple questions about taxes, explore the surprisingly useful website at IRS.gov. If you've already filed, you can check on the status of your refund quickly with the site's "Where's my refund?" tool.

• If you get audited, it's time to read up. Tax attorney Frederick Daily, author of Tax Savvy for Small Business, has posted the entire text of another of his books, Stand Up to the IRS, online at TaxAttorneyDaily.com/topics. In print since 1992 and updated in 2009, Stand Up to the IRS reveals the inner workings of the agency and offers tips on how to deal with an audit.

• If you can't pay Uncle Sam, file your return anyway. Even if you don't have all the cash you need, the IRS still requires the paperwork. Pay as much as you can as soon as you can. Finally, complete Form 9465 to set up a payment plan.

Unreported income. Obvious, but worth repeating: If you file a return but don't report all your income, you're asking for trouble. You have to report all your interest, dividends and other income, even if you were paid in cash.

Abnormal income. If your income is suspiciously high or low, you're much more likely to be audited. If your income fluctuates significantly from year to year, that may raise a red flag, too.

Numerous itemized deductions. There's nothing wrong with claiming all the deductions to which you're entitled, but be aware that if you claim more than average, you'll have a more than average likelihood of being audited.

Being self-employed. That's the biggie for entrepreneurs. Filing a Schedule C ("Profit or Loss from Business") doesn't guarantee you'll be audited, but if you've got a small business that is showing losses year after year while you still hold a day job, the IRS may consider that business your hobby. Home offices and unlikely business deductions may also be red flags. Don't be afraid to report actual expenses, but make sure you have documentation for why that Jet Ski is a legit deduction.

Other common tip-offs include large charitable contributions, business meals, entertainment expenses and claiming a vehicle exclusively for business use.

Your best defense against an audit is old-fashioned honesty. Save your receipts, report all your income and don't fudge things. Use tax-preparation software or hire a professional. But even if you have a pro prepare your return, review it for obvious errors, because nobody cares more about your money than you do.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

Can You Spot the Differences on the Revamped 2020 Form W-4?

Finance

6 Savvy Ways to Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Finance

The 5 Fastest, Surest Ways to Lose Money