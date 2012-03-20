Marketing

How a Cafe Chain Rebranded With a Pro Surfer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Content Strategist
3 min read

This story appears in the April 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

When 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater throws his clout (and well-toned six-pack) behind a company, people notice. That was Bill Trefethen's thinking when planning the turnaround strategy for Daphne's Greek Cafe--a bankrupt fast-casual restaurant chain based in Carlsbad, Calif. Trefethen's Wreath Equity purchased the chain in 2010 and has relaunched it as Daphne's California Greek, naming Slater as brand ambassador.

"Every brand needs to evolve, and we wanted to create one that's a little edgy, with a shitload of energy," says CEO Trefethen, who believes getting the perfect celebrity ambassador was critical to that evolution. Now Daphne's has a new look and logo, drastically altered menu, smart social media presence and a transformed reputation as a supporter of local and independent artists and musicians--plus Team Daphne's, a talented youth surfing team mentored by the Slats himself.

The burning question: What does it take to win a celebrity over? We asked; Slater answered.

More successful companies have offered you bigger deals. Why Daphne's?
I wasn't sure if I would be interested in a food chain, but I started to read about it, went to eat there, talked to Bill about how he was doing a makeover with the look and branding and menu, and it seemed interesting. Daphne's is smaller and private, and it was a way for me to learn and grow with the brand.

So it's not about money.
Not to me. I'm interested when someone represents a certain philosophy that I'm aligned with, and I'll say I like it if I like it, with or without a sponsorship.

What's the philosophy you like?
Really connecting with the community. The thing about surfing and skating is that there's a certain level of access and openness. Any pro can show up in your stretch of ocean or at your park, but Kobe Bryant is probably not gonna be at your basketball court. I get something out of it because I want to be connected to a company that helps connect me to the community. Daphne's is putting money where [its] mouth is, creating a surf team and sponsoring talented kids.

What's the coolest thing about the rebranding?
I like the idea that Bill wants to make every restaurant unique to the local community, from promoting the art and music down to the people he wants to hire in each one. Huntington Beach is going to be different from Newport, and different than something up in L.A. That's what's really cool--that this could grow nationally but stay localized.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

3 Marketing Lessons from Bed Bath & Beyond's 'Offline Shopping' Ad

Marketing

How to Write a Winning PR Pitch

Marketing

4 Ways to Spice Up B2B Marketing