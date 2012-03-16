How to Make Daily Deals Pay Off For Your Business

March 16, 2012 4 min read

Groupon went public in November, and LivingSocial and more locally based coupon sites are also flooding email inboxes with daily deals.

Online coupons can be a great way to find new customers because they cost a business owner only if someone actually uses them. Business owners, however, have to be careful with this powerful marketing tool. As a marketing consultant who frequently works with entrepreneurs, I tell them, "If you don't structure this opportunity right, it might run you under."

You can ruin your business as you're flooded with sales that you're losing money on. Business owners also fail to take advantage of the opportunity to sell other products and basically upsell off the deal.

I recently purchased an $80, one-room paint job through LivingSocial that was supposed to cost $250. Considering the cost of the paint was added in, it was a really good price.

The owner of the paint franchise persuaded me that she could provide me a reasonable price for painting other rooms in my house – about $1,000-worth of work. But I haven't heard from her since about it. The way online couponing sites work, she may received only $40, with LivingSocial pocketing the other $40.

I'm guessing that her business was overwhelmed with responses from the coupon, and therefore missed the chance to make money off of me. A wasted opportunity.

The problem with online couponing is that most business owners don't know how to structure the daily deal right, or they have the wrong strategy in using the coupons.

Here are some things you should do to make sure your leap into online coupons is a successful one:

Track the results. On each sale, record how much customers purchased above the amount of the certificate and whether the coupon users are first-time or repeat buyers. Doing so will help you measure whether the coupon helped your business and is worth trying again.



Also, use online daily deals sparingly, because you don't want regular customers to become used to the coupon prices.



You may own a small business, but online couponing sites are now having challenges finding really good local businesses with attractive deals to keep them going. If you have a good business, they need you as much as you need them. So get the most you can out of them.

