Albion River Inn, a Mendocino Getaway

March 15, 2012 2 min read

Albion River Inn delivers unparalleled views of Mendocino’s dramatic coastline. The 30-year-old inn rests on land full of history. A blacksmith claimed the land in 1916 and built his smithy using wood salvaged from the wreckage of the Girlie Mahoney, a steamer filled to the brim with lumber. Later, the land became the site of the first Model “A” Ford dealership on the Mendocino Coast. The businesses on the land continued to evolve and transform until Peter Wells and Flurry Healy partnered together to create Albion River Inn, which opened in 1982.

Albion River Inn boasts 22 guest rooms and cottages with spectacular ocean views. A private deck, plush robes, a fireplace and a complimentary bottle of wine upon arrival bestow an ambiance of luxury and romance. A pleasing blend of antiques and modern touches decorate the elegant accommodations. A complimentary breakfast is served every morning in the dining room.

The celebrated restaurant and bar are a highlight of this beautiful inn. Large windows offer exquisite ocean views and piano music sets the mood. The chef specializes in locally grown, natural and organic ingredients and fresh, perfectly prepared seafood. Wine Spectator says that Albion River Inn has “the best combination of food, wine and view on California’s north Coast” and honored it with a 2011 Award of excellence for the extensive wine and spirits list -- an award Albion River Inn has received for 19 consecutive years. The wine list exhibits 500 labels, plus an extensive spirits collection with 130 of Scotland’s finest single malts.

A lovely events venue, the inn’s oceanfront lawn makes the ideal place to say “I do,” and culinary classes and wine dinners are held in the cliff-top restaurant. For wine tourists, the inn serves as the perfect portal to Anderson Valley wine country. Guests truly appreciate Albion River Inn’s rural location -- just minutes away from the town of Mendocino -- golf courses, state parks and, of course, the beach.

Contact:

Reservations: 800.479.7944

707.937.1919

innkeepers@albionriverinn.com

albionriverinn.com

3790 Hwy 1 N

Albion, CA 95410

$195 and up

Special Notes:

Romantic ocean-view lodging and dining, weddings and receptions, award-winning wine list, cooking class series, wine dinners, food and wine tastings