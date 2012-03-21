Entrepreneurs

Delectus Vineyard is the "Ultimate Choice" for Artisanal California Wine

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring & Tasting

When eighth-generation winemaker Gerhard Reisacher, co-founder of Delectus Vineyard and Winery, moved from his native Austria to pursue his passion for wine in California, he brought along his liquid résumé--29 bottles of self-made wine. He worked at well-known Napa Valley wineries, met and married his wife Linda and together they established Delectus in 1995. The couple then searched for the perfect vineyard property until they found a unique piece of land perched above Calistoga, overlooking the beautiful Knights Valley, in 2005.

The 112-acre estate boasts a diverse terrain and distinct soils, providing a unique platform to match the five red Bordeaux varietals. Delectus, Latin for "ultimate choice", is known for its handcrafted red wines that are serious yet playful. The moment a bottle of Delectus is opened, the wine begins to tell a story about its distinctive terroir, showcasing the single vineyard designation.

Delectus Vineyard is the Ultimate Choice for Artisanal California WineGerhard's winemaking expertise stems in part from his family's influence, as well as his years of experience at some of the Napa Valley's top-rated wineries. Since Delectus's inception, he has received high praise and accolades for his expressive red wines. The Reisachers pride themselves on producing artisanal wines from grape to glass.

One of Delectus Vineyard and Winery's signature wines is Cuvée Julia, a Cabernet-based blend with only the best fruit from that vintage. The wine is appropriately named after the couple's daughter, Julia. The whimsical labels are hand-chosen every year from her collection of school art projects to grace each vintage.

Delectus offers an intimate wine-tasting experience, by appointment, at their satellite winery location in South Napa, where friendly canine pals and winery mascots Fannie Mae and Splash welcome guests as they arrive on the property. Gracious hospitality staff lead a special guided tasting of Delectus's fine wines, where they often pour barrel samples and current releases, providing a friendly educational experience.

What to Buy:
'08 Cuvée Julia -- Chocolat- covered cherry, blackberry cobbler, rose hip and spice, long velvety finish $135
'08 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley -- Clove, rich black fruit, flint, and hints of anise $100
'08 Cabernet Franc -- Creamy vanilla, cherry liqueur, cinnamon, and hint of graphite $75

Contact:
707.255.1252
admin@delectuswinery.com
delectuswinery.com

Tasting:
Tasting Room Open Mon--Fri by Appt
908 Enterprise Way, Suite C
Napa, CA 94458

Special Notes:
Mention this Touring & Tasting article and receive one complimentary tasting for every paid tasting 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

Tech CEO Ross Andrew Paquette Read His First Book This Year. Here's Why.

Entrepreneurs

Executive Coach John O'Connor on Managing Confusion and Uncertainty

Entrepreneurs

5 Tips for Millennials Hoping to Raise Venture Capital