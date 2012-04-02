Markham Vineyards Draws on Napa Valley for Exquisite Blends

April 2, 2012 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring & Tasting



Proudly seated in the heart of the Napa Valley, Markham Vineyards epitomizes the heritage of this renowned wine region. It is one of the Napa Valley's oldest continuously run wineries, with a history dating back to 1879, when Bordeaux immigrant Jean Laurent built the stone cellar that remains at the core of the present-day winery. In 1978, after strategically acquiring vineyards in Calistoga, Yountville, and Oak Knoll, Bruce Markham purchased the old Laurent winery. Over the next 10 years, the winery increased its annual production from 3,500 to 20,000 cases and earned a stellar reputation for its wines. Bruce sold his interest to Mercian Corporation in 1988, and Markham Vineyards enjoyed a major renovation and expansion without sacrificing the winery's high standard for quality. Today, the name Markham Vineyards is synonymous with exceptionally balanced and rich wines.

Winemaker Kimberlee Nicholls is delighted to have Markham's extraordinary palette of vineyards to draw from. "The expressions of terroir from each unique location create a greater whole," Kimberlee says. "Each vineyard complements and elevates the next. The result is endless blending options to weave together the rich fruit flavors, elegant acid structure, broad texture, and velvety tannins we want in our wines."

Each year, Markham Vineyards produces two single-vineyard limited production estate vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon wines as part of its Mark of Distinction program. The program was designed to cultivate positive change by awarding two annual $25,000 grants to individuals or organizations to help spearhead or continue efforts to improve communities nationwide. The wines, aptly named the Philanthropist and the Altruist, honor the grant recipients.

A visit to Markham Vineyards' stunning tasting room gives the visitor a true sense of the winery's connection to its past and present. The airy tasting room features high vaulted ceilings, and the admission-free Markham Art Gallery displays the iconic contemporary works of Baron Wolman, the first chief photographer for Rolling Stone -- while the magnificent stone cellar speaks only to the heritage of Markham Vineyards wines.

What to Buy:

Sauvignon Blanc -- Honeysuckle, white peach, tangerine zest, kiwi fruit $15

Chardonnay -- Vanilla, toast, nutmeg, lemon curd, toasty baked apple $18

Merlot -- Candied violets, cassis, creamy vanilla, toast, ripe black cherry $23

Cabernet Sauvignon -- Blackberry jam, cedar, fresh tarragon, berry fruit, rich caramel $34

Contact:

707.963.5292

admin@markhamvineyards.com

markhamvineyards.com

Tasting:

Tasting Room Open Daily 10:30--5:30

(May--Oct); 11--5 (Nov--Apr)

2812 St. Helena Hwy N

St Helena, CA 94574

Special Notes:

Private tours and tastings by appointment, wine club events and discounts, winemaker dinners, art gallery and gift shop, corporate events and receptions