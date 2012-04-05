Papapietro Perry Winery Has Gone From Garage to Greatness

April 5, 2012 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring & Tasting



The story of Papapietro Perry Winery began in a garage with two friends, Ben Papapietro and Bruce Perry, who were bitten by the winemaking bug. They started making wine, as both of their grandfathers had, for the enjoyment of their families and friends. Like their grandfathers, they were good at it. So good, in fact, that by the 1990s they decided to produce their garagista wines in commercial quantities, and Papapietro Perry Winery was born.

When the fun-loving partners are asked today what style of wine they make, they always respond, “Great wines.” They believe in a minimalist approach, sourcing grapes from the finest Pinot Noir and Zinfandel vineyards available. With the best grapes from the best vineyards, they proceed lightly, allowing the nuances of each vintage to be recognized. “We don’t over-extract or over-oak our wines,” Ben explains. “We give them the fermentation and aging environments that allow them to become exceptional – so we can smell and taste what the fruit has to offer us.”

The name Papapietro Perry is frequently found in the most respected wine industry publications. Wine Spectator recently named it one of the top 20 Pinot Noir producers and honored it with the Critics’ Choice Award.

Although the winemaking operation has moved out of Ben’s garage, the Papapietro Perry cellar maintains an unpretentious, welcoming ambiance. And with their wives working at their sides (Ben’s wife, Yolanda, manages distributor relations and participates in many events, and Bruce’s wife, Renae, manages marketing and sales), they are able to mix business with pleasure every day.

There’s even a makeshift kitchen in one corner of the cellar where family favorites are prepared for the staff and others who are lucky enough to drop in at the right time. “The winery is an extension of my home and personal hospitality,” Ben says. And those who stop by would certainly agree.

What to Buy:

‘09 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley -- Vibrant wild berry, black licorice, full-bodied $49

‘09 Pinot Noir Russian River Valley, Leras Family -- Ripe, vivid wild berry, blackberry flavors $54

‘09 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Mukaida Vineyard -- Cherry, wild berry, boysenberry $75

Contact:

707.433.0422; 877.467.4668

info@papapietro-perry.com

papapietro-perry.com

Tasting:

Tasting Room Open Daily 11–4:30

4791 Dry Creek Rd

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Special Notes:

Wine club discounts, wine club events, picnic grounds, scenic view, owner on site