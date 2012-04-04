Technology

Lessons from 'Prometheus' on Building an Effective Website

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lessons from Prometheus on Building an Effective Website

In the upcoming Alien prequel, Prometheus, it's 2073 and Weyland Industries is the largest company on the planet. But today's small business owners can learn a few lessons from the website that the movie's marketers have created for the fictional mega-corporation.

Page through the Weyland website for valuable tips on how to create a compelling business website:

  • Concise copy. Bad business websites blather on and on, creating long, wordy pages. When reading online, people prefer quick, scannable information. The Weyland site has just a few short paragraphs on any one page, making the copy more impactful and more likely to be read.
  • Company timeline. An elaborate timeline covering 30 years of Weyland history gives quick, one-sentence summaries of all the company milestones. Such a page adds depth to the website of any business that's more than a year or two old.
  • Company snapshot. On a strong "About" page, Weyland quickly states where it is, how many employees it has, its headquarters location, and other vital statistics. I can't tell you how many small-business sites I've searched in vain for these kind of useful facts.
  • Visual cues. Weyland works in seven different industries. A small illustration has been created to represent each, making it easy to see at a glance what the company does.
  • Press releases. The site has a media archive of old press releases (at the moment, it's locked, likely until closer to film's June release date to avoid giving away the plot). Collecting releases and putting them on your site shows that your company has a history and gives media a chance to quickly scan through your highlights.
  • Multimedia. In the site's masterstroke, the marketing team has created a faux TED Talk the company founder "gave" when he started it in 2023. With the great reputation of TED Talks and the impact of video generally, this feature immediately gives the company credibility and makes the site more engaging. If you have any public speaking engagements, remember to have them taped for posting on your site.
  • Engagement. Under the guise of offering investment opportunities in "classified projects," the site invites visitors to "register" to get more information. Of course, this is more a marketing pull for the film itself, attempting to connect with fans on Twitter and Facebook.

What features make your business's website compelling? Let us know in the comments below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It