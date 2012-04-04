A Chat With Sir Richard Branson

April 4, 2012 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mega-mogul Sir Richard Branson chatted live with Entrepreneur.com columnist and "What's Trending" host Shira Lazar this afternoon. The chat took place after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Los Angeles to Philadelphia and included advice for entrepreneurs, such as how to use social media to build a brand. It also featured questions about trends Branson has his eye on and, of course, the latest on Virgin Galactic, the airline offering suborbital spaceflights.

Watch the webcast of Shira Lazar's live interview of Richard Branson