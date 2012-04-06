Project Grow

Win an Office Even Don Draper Would Love

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is your workplace less Mad Men and more Glengarry Glen Ross?

In business, we all know that presentation can't be understated. Not only is it vital for attracting new customers and clients, employees generally want to work in fun, creative spaces.

Here's your chance to land a makeover that even Don Draper would love. Office furniture retailer Turnstone, a small-business unit within the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based furniture giant Steelcase, today announced the launch of "Win a Sweet New Office!," a national contest that's giving five small businesses with fewer than 100 employees a chance to win a $25,000 office makeover.

What's more, if you're a winner, your office makeover could get featured on Entrepreneur.com, as we tackle the good, the bad and the ugly of office design.

To enter, submit a video that demonstrates why a "sweet" Turnstone office makeover would take your business to the next level and improve your company's workflow, among other things. A panel of experts will select the top 25 videos, and then the public will vote on which five companies get the prize. The contest ends on April 15, 2012, so submit your online application today at MyTurnstone.com/contest.

Public voting will open at the end of April, and the winners will be announced in May.

How could an office makeover help your business? Leave a comment and let us know.

