Marketing

What You Need to Know About the New Google Plus Design

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
min read

What You Need to Know About Googles New Design

In case you haven't checked your Google+ account today and noticed, the social network has rolled out a new design that Google says makes it easier to use and nicer to look at.

Perhaps the first thing you'll notice something similar to what you see on Facebook: you can now assign a cover image that displays at the top of your message stream. A larger profile photo displays on the right side of the page.

In terms of navigation, Google+ has swapped out the usual static icons at the top and moved them vertically along the left side of the page. You can even drag the apps up or down to arrange them in the order you desire. If you hover your mouse over an icon, a pop-up window tells you what actions you can take. For instance, hover over Photos and a window pops up allowing you to start adding photos either from your mobile device or an album on Google+.

Other features include larger photos and a chat function -- on the far right of the page -- that allows you to strike up a conversation with people who are in your Circles.

Google+ has also added a dedicated Hangouts page as well as an Explore page that shows what's trending across the network -- much like Twitter's trends function.

Will Google+'s redesign improve your use of the social network for business? Let us know in the comments section below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019