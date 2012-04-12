Five to Follow for Doing Business in China

April 12, 2012 min read

Whether you are sourcing products or trying to launch an international branch of your business, there’s a lot to consider when doing business in China. On top of enduring the long trek and conquering the language barrier, it’s essential to understand Chinese business etiquette in order to avoid awkward misunderstandings that could foil a potential deal.

Here are five Twitter feeds that offer invaluable insight for entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on the opportunities available in this growing Asian economy.

1. @AmCham_China

AmCham China (The American Chamber of Commerce in the People's Republic of China) represents more than 1,200 companies and 2,600 individuals doing business in China. The group generally tweets about their own events, which cover issues like China's rising labor costs and cyber security and internet risks.

2. @chineselanguage

Nashua, N.H.-based Transparent Language Chinese offers language-learning software and other free online resources to help you master Mandarin Chinese. The company uses its Twitter feed to educate followers on Chinese culture and how to say common Chinese words and phrases. It also promptly replies to anyone needing something specific translated.

3. @ChinaRealTime

The China Real Time Report is an up-to-the-minute blog from The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones China offering insight and analysis on Chinese economics, politics, culture and more. Its Twitter feed is chock full valuable tips and news for entrepreneurs looking to expand their business there.

4. @USChinaBusiness

The US-China Business Council is a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit organization that reps American companies that do business with China. They primarily tweet about relevant entrepreneurial trends and business news.

5. @etiquetteexpert

Jacqueline Whitmore is an etiquette expert and author of Business Class: Etiquette Essentials for Success at Work based in Palm Beach, Florida. Her inspired tweets run the protocol gamut from international business travel to striking a deal abroad. She also seems to really enjoy cupcakes.

