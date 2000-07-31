My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Between The Lines

Tips for spotting resume red flags
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, February 1999

The resume looks great, but can you believe everything you read? In today's tight labor market, it's tempting to take your applicants' resumes at face value--especially if you're desperate to fill a position--but that's a huge mistake, which could cost you dearly down the road.

Although nothing can replace thorough background checks on prospective employees, there are ways to spot inaccurate resume information. Wayne D. Ford, author of How to Spot a Phony Resume (Management Advantage), offers these examples of clues you might find in resume entries that should alert you to a potential problem:

  • Positions that aren't supported by qualifications elsewhere on the resume. In most cases, senior managers have education and experience forming the foundations for their positions.
  • A list of references from or positions at companies that have gone out of business. Be suspicious of impressive information that can't be verified.
  • Job titles that don't make sense in the context of the organization. Question someone who was "director of personnel" for a five-employee company or "vice president of production" for a service organization that doesn't manufacture anything.

That one of these red flags is in a resume doesn't necessarily mean it's a lie, Ford says. But it does mean you should investigate thoroughly.

Jacquelyn Lynn left the corporate world more than 12 years ago and has been writing about business and management from her home office in Winter Park, Florida, ever since.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Strategy Vs. Execution: Which Is More Important to Your Company's Success?

This Entrepreneur Wants to Cure the Sick with High-Quality Cannabis

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth