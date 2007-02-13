Kidding Around

How to keep your children busy while running your homebased business

February 13, 2007 2 min read

Spending more time with your kids may have been one of the reasons you decided to start a business from home. But keeping a business running and children occupied so you can work can be a challenge.

For Amy Levitt, owner of Amydoodles, a personalized gift business in Needham, Massachusetts, the best solution is to involve her children in the business. Her son, now 8, was tapped as a helper when Levitt started the business four years ago. Her daughter, now 5, joined in as a toddler.

"If I have a big order, they can take things out of boxes and put labels on the back," says Levitt. "When I do a mailing, they attach labels and stamps. When a delivery arrives, they love to unpack cartons and put inventory away."

If your business isn't one in which children can participate, Liz Folger, author of The Stay-at-Home Mom's Guide to Making Money (Prima Publishing, $12, 800-632-8676), offers some suggestions to keep kids busy:

Keep grown-up "business" objects for kids to play with: old check registers and wallets, play money, Post-it notes, a nonworking phone or even a used typewriter. Set up a miniature desk in or near your office. Give the child junk mail to play with.

Check out crafts books from the library, buy supplies and let the children go at it.

Put up a tent in the house or backyard for the children to play in--but only while you're working.

Hold a writing or reading contest to keep children quiet while you work. The reward? Lunch out with you or some other fun family activity.

Ask your children's teachers for other activities kids might enjoy.

Evelyn Salvador, owner of Desktop Publishing Plus, a graphic-design and resume service in Coram, New York, offers these ideas:

Every 45 minutes to an hour, take a break to spend 15 minutes with the kids and start them on a new activity.

Spend part of your lunch break taking the kids on a short walk or playing in the yard. They'll have fun, and you'll feel refreshed.

