Starting a Business

Kidding Around

How to keep your children busy while running your homebased business
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Spending more time with your kids may have been one of the reasons you decided to start a business from home. But keeping a business running and children occupied so you can work can be a challenge.

For Amy Levitt, owner of Amydoodles, a personalized gift business in Needham, Massachusetts, the best solution is to involve her children in the business. Her son, now 8, was tapped as a helper when Levitt started the business four years ago. Her daughter, now 5, joined in as a toddler.

"If I have a big order, they can take things out of boxes and put labels on the back," says Levitt. "When I do a mailing, they attach labels and stamps. When a delivery arrives, they love to unpack cartons and put inventory away."

If your business isn't one in which children can participate, Liz Folger, author of The Stay-at-Home Mom's Guide to Making Money (Prima Publishing, $12, 800-632-8676), offers some suggestions to keep kids busy:

  • Keep grown-up "business" objects for kids to play with: old check registers and wallets, play money, Post-it notes, a nonworking phone or even a used typewriter. Set up a miniature desk in or near your office. Give the child junk mail to play with.
  • Check out crafts books from the library, buy supplies and let the children go at it.
  • Put up a tent in the house or backyard for the children to play in--but only while you're working.
  • Hold a writing or reading contest to keep children quiet while you work. The reward? Lunch out with you or some other fun family activity.
  • Ask your children's teachers for other activities kids might enjoy.

Evelyn Salvador, owner of Desktop Publishing Plus, a graphic-design and resume service in Coram, New York, offers these ideas:

  • Every 45 minutes to an hour, take a break to spend 15 minutes with the kids and start them on a new activity.
  • Spend part of your lunch break taking the kids on a short walk or playing in the yard. They'll have fun, and you'll feel refreshed.

Contact Sources

Amydoodles, (800) 388-3771, http://www.amydoodles.com

Liz Folger, Bizymommy@aol.com

Lynn Colwellis a life coach and writer in the Seattle area.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Hurdles Every Fintech Startup Must Overcome

Starting a Business

Interested in Starting a New Business? 8 Helpful Tips on How to Begin

Starting a Business

Use These 5 Steps to Create a Marketing Plan