Growth Strategies

Are You Prepared for Your Small Business to Flatline?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are You Prepared for Your Small Business to Flatline

Whenever there's an economic downturn, many small businesses go bust.

Why? Because they didn't plan for the crash.

At one point in my writing career, I wrote copy for a global insurance and business consultancy. There, I learned all about the art of risk mitigation. Big global companies engage in enterprise risk management, examining every type of risk in their planning and devising strategies for surviving the worst-case scenario.

Small business owners can learn a lot from the process. Some of the factors to look at include:

Internal company risk: Employees who embezzle or that important sales manager who leaves suddenly

Key man risk: The business revolves around a “key man's” personal relationships with clients, and this person could leave the company or die

Currency risk: The dollar weakens or strengthens in relation to other currencies, impacting an import or export business

Supply-chain risk: Vendors go bust, goods fall off a shipping barge, or the price of gas shoots up

Facilities risk: A fire or theft at your store, office or warehouse

Acts of God: Floods, earthquakes, damage from hail

Civil unrest: Everything from Occupy Wall Street Protests blocking access to your storefront to government overthrow to full-scale war

Once each risk is identified, business owners need to run what-if scenarios.

Do you have enough money saved? A disaster plan for how your business would run if your home base was destroyed or your electricity went out for weeks? Are you properly insured? Do you have safeguards in place to prevent employee theft?

Four years into this downturn, there probably isn't a small business owner around who isn't aware that things can go wrong. But do you have a plan for what you'd do if business got worse? Now's the time to start planning for the next curveball life will throw at your business.

What do you do when business flatlines? Leave a comment and share your disaster plan.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?