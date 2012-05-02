Franchises

'Breastaurant' Battle Ends With Pair of Press Releases

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Breastaurant Battle Ends With Pair of Press Releases

A legal battle of "breastaurants" has ended with little more than a pair of press releases.

Dueling announcements this week from Hooters of America LLC and La Cima Restaurants LLC put different spins on the out-of-court settlement. La Cima, led by former Hooters CEO Coby G. Brooks, plans to develop 35 Twin Peaks restaurants in the southeastern U.S. over the next decade.

Hooters, which franchises and operates more than 430 restaurants known for buxom "All-American Hooters Girls" waitresses, had sued La Cima after another former Hooters executive, Joseph W. Hummel, resigned last year and joined Brooks there.

La Cima, which formed in 2011, plans to open its first Twin Peaks franchise in Atlanta in July. The 7-year-old Twin Peaks chain, which has the slogan "Eats, Drinks, Scenic Views," also features scantily clad, big-bosomed waitresses. Currently much smaller than Hooters, Twin Peaks' website says it has "busted out" to more than a dozen locations and that the business "is about you, 'cause you're the man!"

In its federal lawsuit, Hooters claimed that Hummel downloaded "confidential and proprietary" company information when he resigned last July and later became La Cima's chief operating officer.

Hooters says it was able to secure "the return and/or destruction of all of its misappropriated information" through the now-resolved litigation.

For its part, La Cima issued a press release proclaiming that it was letting Hooters "walk away" without any compensation. The company added that Hooters "conceded" it had no evidence to support its claim.

"La Cima has never had any intention of using any Hooters information," Brooks said in the release. "[We] have over 117 years of combined Hooters restaurant experience. We don't need their documents; we wrote them."

Meanwhile, with more so-called breastaurants popping up across the land, it's no wonder that a niche has developed for a business like Breastaurant Uniforms. The company says its "Nicole Tops," "Buffy Dresses" "Dixie Shorts" and other outfits are all made in the U.S.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees