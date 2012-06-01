Wall Street Through the Rearview Mirror

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the May 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

Pregnant with her third child, Rana DiOrio took a break from her finance career in 2008. Next thing she knew, she'd written two children's books--one that explores the concept of being global and another about the importance of being green. "I don't sit still very well," she says. "Most investment bankers don't."

DiOrio wanted a publisher who would print the books in an environmentally friendly fashion, befitting their topics. "People laughed at me," she says. "'You're going to tell the publisher to use soy ink? Good luck with that one!'"

When no such publisher emerged, she was surprised but undaunted. She'd advised entrepreneurs on starting businesses while working at Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and a mergers-and-acquisitions boutique. She knew an opportunity when she saw it.

Risks that paid off: A Little Pickle Press bestseller
Risks that paid off: A Little Pickle Press bestseller
Photo courtesy of Little Pickle Press

Three years later, DiOrio's Little Pickle Press projects $550,000 in revenue for 2012 and $1.5 million for 2013. It has published seven books and has five more on the way. "I came into an industry that was tired and 20th-century, and brought to it finance and technology," she says. "Those were two entire domains that were being overlooked in publishing."

It isn't often perceived that way, but Wall Street can be a steppingstone to entrepreneurship. Nicole Sierra-Rolet built a business-within-a-business in Latin American equities while at Merrill starting in the late 1990s. Her résumé includes stints at Chemical Bank Institutional Investor and an international think tank, and her husband is CEO of the London Stock Exchange.

So what was she doing in France's Rhône Valley the past three years, helping replant disused vineyards and reconstruct a 9th century priory? Like DiOrio, she saw an opportunity. Inns in the French countryside and the wines they produced were insular categories. By researching how similar properties had positioned themselves on several continents, she has created a pair of thriving businesses.

"In international finance, I became accustomed to looking at peers all over the world," Sierra-Rolet says. "The best practices were picked up and imitated. That mindset is very helpful when you undertake a smaller business in a niche area. My reference points weren't just what my neighbors were doing; they were global."

ChÃªne Bleu RosÃ©
Chêne Bleu Rosé

Now her Chêne Bleu wines are in prestigious restaurants like London's Nobu and New York's Ai Fiori, and La Verrière, her luxury country retreat in southern France, is a prime site for upscale corporate retreats and weddings. The fact that success came without a name like Merrill Lynch attached makes it sweeter. "When you start something from scratch, without the name of a big corporation behind you, everyone assumes that you're irrelevant, or doomed to fail, or that you'll just give up," she says. "Succeeding is incredibly rewarding."

Though he didn't create a new business, Steve Preiss understands. Preiss sold financial instruments for Nomura and Bank of America for nearly a quarter-century. When he saw that world changing around him in 2008, he got out. His wife had started Mightypets, an online company that sold pet-care products. When Preiss brought his Wall Street mindset to the distribution side, business took off. Sales for 2012 are projected at $5 million.

"Some people think we're taking on risk by warehousing a lot of product, but I don't view that as risk," says the former bond trader. "I've learned that if you buy a commodity at the right price, the fact that you own five of them or 1,000 of them doesn't matter." And in a business that typically seeks to maximize profit margin, Preiss is far more concerned with income. "If I have an item that costs $10 and I make 50 percent, that's $5," he says. "I'd much rather buy something that costs $500 and make 10 percent."

Preiss likes that he has helped build a business, rather than just making his quarterly sales targets. "On Wall Street, you're looking for the next transaction," he says. "The world I'm in now has a better mentality. I'm thinking longer-term and building a brand."

Preiss has declined opportunities to return to finance. "Wall Street was great for what it was, but I don't want to be there anymore. There's nothing left to accomplish except make money. In fact," he says, "there was never anything to accomplish except make money. This is different." --B.S.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Slow Down! Why Starting Slow Is the Right Speed for Business Success

Starting a Business

4 Ways to Perfect Your Business Model

Starting a Business

4 Hurdles Every Fintech Startup Must Overcome