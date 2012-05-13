Bargain Hunting: 7 to Follow

May 13, 2012 3 min read

Everyone loves saving money, whether it's on a new pair of shoes or a fancy set of wheels. But sometimes uncovering deals can be more work than it's worth.

But Twitter can help. Along with tracking useful hashtags such as #sale, #coupons and #freebies, you'll find tons of frugal living feeds to help you save as much cash as possible.

Here are my go-to Twitter streams for living large at a fraction of the price.

Followers: 22,458

Tweets: 15,323

WiseBread is a personal finance and frugal living hub. Founders Will Chen, Lynn Truong and Gregory Go built a community of bloggers who offer in-depth advice on everything from careers to credit cards to cheap travel. Their Twitter feed is a one-stop resource for all things money.

Sample tweet: In the market for new flooring? Here are 5 ways to save! http://ow.ly/aInT7

Followers: 2,285

Tweets: 7,407

Fabulously Frugal is a site dedicated to "fabulous living on less." The team of bargain experts tweets about sales at major retailers and savvy money-saving shopping tips, and offers tons of printable coupons.

Sample tweet: Target deals are up! If you're in need of a new summer wardrobe, check out the pink star clothing deals this week! http://fb.me/1QfmZyrRH

Followers: 9,060

Tweets: 30,719

Natalie P. McNeal is the author of The Frugalista Files: How One Woman Got Out of Debt Without Giving Up the Fabulous Life and pens the Frugalista blog. Her Twitter feed is chock full of practical ways to save cash while still enjoying the good life.

Sample tweet: Money-Saving Tips for Eating Out http://bit.ly/Jqd1Xw

Followers: 940

Tweets: 571

Dubbed "The Ultimate Cheapskate," Jeff Yeager is the author of Don't Throw That Away! and The Cheapskate Next Door. He primarily tweets about out-of-the-box, extreme ways to save cash.

Sample tweet: RT @AARP Did you know eggshells make eggscellent candle holders? That @JeffYeager is crafty (AND CHEAP) http://aarp.us/IfEf31 #savingsmonth

Followers: 9,700

Tweets: 21,897

As a Huffington Post contributor and author of the The Recessionista blog, Mary Hall shares tips on how to save money on fashion, entertaining and dining out. She tweets about the same topics, often sharing discount codes for new styles.

Sample tweet: Thank you @Krishnabijoux for this amazing necklace. Use promo code Save10 to purchase & save 10% off! #jewel

Followers: 4,471

Tweets: 5,908

Shoestring Magazine founder Melissa Massello is dedicated to simultaneously saving money and the planet. She shares creative DIY projects with her followers as well as useful articles about living eco-friendly on the cheap.

Sample tweet: Wine Riot Recap: Summer Sippers Worth Every Cent http://nblo.gs/xeZMO

Followers: 8,653

Tweets: 3,856

Jason White founded FrugalDad.com in 2007 after working as a rep for various credit card and banking companies for years. His website offers an expansive coupon directory, giveaways and personal finance advice. White uses Twitter mainly for sharing articles from his site and to interact with readers.

Sample tweet: Think your yard is too small for vegetables? Go for efficiency with a square foot garden http://bit.ly/JrYe1k Costs less than $50!



SecondAct asks: What are your favorite frugal living Twitter feeds? Share them in the comments section below.

