Happy Small Business Week: Time to Shine in D.C.

May 16, 2012 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Next week is National Small Business Week in Washington, D.C. It’s a big deal for small business. Why?

The three-day conference, run by the Small Business Administration, is a chance to cast the spotlight on the importance of supporting small-business owners and shine a light on best practices to that end.

At Entrepreneur.com, we’ll be covering the highlights of the event, focusing on news you can use. Here’s what you can expect, starting Sunday, May 21.

Videos with the Small Business Administration’s Karen G. Mills on funding, development programs and other SBA initiatives.

Interviews with SBA award winners, including lenders and small-business owners.

The latest tips on exporting and government contracting from conference sessions.

Insights on breaking economic and business trends.

Join us as we blog from the event, and you can also check out the activities by web cast live on the conference web site.