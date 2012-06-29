Starting a Business

Startup Offers A New High-Tech Way to Pay on the Go

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

For hard-core runners, carrying money during a workout can get messy. Many running shorts lack pockets, and those that have them haven't quite figured out a way to keep the sweat out (we know--gross).

Philadelphia-based Vitaband solves the problem once and for all: The rubber wristband includes a contactless Visa Prepaid debit chip. By setting up and preloading a Bancorp debit account connected to the Vitaband's chip, wearers can race into any 7-Eleven (or thousands of other merchants) to grab a Gatorade or PowerBar and pay for it by waving their wrists near the wireless payment reader. No need to fumble with sweat-soaked cash or deal with uncomfortable credit cards stuffed into running shorts.

VitabandThe concept has other benefits; in addition to the debit card, Vitaband bracelets connect to a data file with the wearer's name and a personalized medical history. In the event of an accident, EMTs can call the toll-free number on the band to download the wearer's information.

The idea came to Jason Brown after a near miss with a car while jogging. "Out of something potentially disastrous came something practical," he says.

Brown and his childhood buddy David Waxman founded Vitaband in 2007. They made the decision to not manufacture the bands themselves, but instead to license the health record and debit chip platform to manufacturers to place into all sorts of wearable products, such as watches and clothing.

"We realized that we didn't want to be in the consumer products business," Waxman says. "That wasn't our strength to begin with."

For Brown and Waxman, it has been a lean five years to reach this point. Initial prototyping took months, and it took even longer to convince manufacturers such as Nathan Performance Gear that the technology was worth licensing. During this process the two buddies have put up about $50,000 of their own money, hit up friends and family for funds and, most recently, turned to investors for additional help. The duo has amassed roughly $750,000, most of which goes into development and marketing.

Looking forward, Waxman says the company's next challenge will be licensing the platform to manufacturers who serve other markets, including children and senior citizens, as well as health insurance companies. "It's such an easy way to add an extra layer of service and safety to nearly anything," he says. "We haven't come close to tapping its full potential."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Why Entrepreneurs Are Launching Their Startups in Singapore

Starting a Business

Slow Down! Why Starting Slow Is the Right Speed for Business Success

Starting a Business

These Are the 10 Most Socially Conscious Cities in the U.S. (Infographic)