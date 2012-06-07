The 10 Commandments of Using Pinterest for Business (Infographic)

June 7, 2012 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A version of this post originally appeared at AmyPorterfield.com.

There's this popular new social network called Pinterest, a site that has more than 17 million users pinning visual content to virtual pinboards. You've given the site a look and want to start reaching the site's growing userbase by pinning images related to your business. But where do you begin?

Firstly you need to decide if Pinterest is the right fit for your company. Not all social media sites suit all business types. However, so far, I have not seen many businesses that would not benefit from a presence on Pinterest, especially with the use of some creative marketing.

There are some must-know actions you need to take in order to leverage Pinterest's massive potential for referring customers to your business. Let's call them the 10 Commandments of Pinterest.

From setting up your account properly to creating engaging visual content, here's a look at what you need to know to start using Pinterest for business: