'Failure Is Not Trying' and Other Fatherly Advice to Entrepreneurs

June 15, 2012 min read

Father's Day can be a time to reflect on what for some may be the powerful relationship in our lives. Whether by conscious choice or recognized only in hindsight, a parent's words of wisdom can become a lifetime touchstone.

Consider these personal reflections from three fascinating entrepreneurs -- a tech wunderkind, a self-made woman billionaire, and a man who found a way to make optimism very profitable. Here, they pay homage to their dads.

Pete Cashmore, founder of Mashable: "My dad is good at sticking with stuff and he has a strong work ethic, which is imbued in me. Growing up, he would constantly ask what I was doing and was I achieving anything. Now, he's the opposite. (Laughs) He's like, 'Oh, you should work less. It seems like you work the whole time.' I say, 'I do. Well, you told me!'"

Sara Blakely, inventor and founder of Spanx: "My dad encouraged us to fail. Growing up, he would ask us what we failed at that week. If we didn't have something, he would be disappointed. It changed my mindset at an early age that failure is not the outcome, failure is not trying. Don't be afraid to fail."

Bert Jacobs, co-founder of Life is good: "If my dad contributed something big to what we do today, it was the idea that it's better to build something than to knock something. My dad didn't tolerate a lot of complaining and giving reasons why something wasn't going to work. He liked you to get your hands on something and try to help."

