Starting a Business

How a Surf Vacation Led to a New Niche in Women's Swimwear

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

An investment banker who worked long hours at a London-based firm, Anna Jerstrom found herself with a glut of unused vacation days when 2009 came to a close. She decided to give surfing camp in Costa Rica a go.

That trip changed everything. Jerstrom, who grew up in Sweden, loved the sport so much she quit her job, moved to Costa Rica and became a surfer.

"It was like Blue Crush, without the handsome leading man," she says. "I was super-scared, but I fell in love with surfing."

CalaveraWhat Jerstrom did not love was surfing attire for women--namely, ill-fitting bikinis. "You'd be out in the waves, walk out of the water and literally you've lost your bottoms," she says. Though Jerstrom made many of her own clothes, she had no professional experience as a designer. But she did have sketchbooks full of ideas.

In 2010, she put those sketches to work and founded Newport Beach, Calif.-based Calavera, a line of bikinis designed to stay on, no matter how rough the surf. Jerstrom's designs incorporate eyelets and other closures typically used on men's boardshorts, as well as hidden spots to secure car keys and other essentials. The bikini bottoms have Velcro and less elasticity in the band, so they don't slip when a surfer gets pounded by a wave. The tops have tie systems that prevent pressure on the neck.

Jerstrom raised $150,000 in seed money from 10 investors, largely through contacts from her days in the finance industry. With the initial funding, she started making the suits and sponsored five surfers to test the designs. They recorded 55 videos that demonstrate the suits' performance in the surf--helpful, since the bikinis look deceptively simple (and skimpy).

"Our customer does not just want our product," Jerstrom contends. "They want to be that girl on the surfboard."
"Our customer does not just want our product," Jerstrom contends. "They want to be that girl on the surfboard."

Jerstrom, who still surfs frequently, streams many of the videos on the company website. The interactive site, the only place surfers could find the product through 2011, allows shoppers to custom-design a suit, choosing from a variety of styles, colors and sizes. The bikinis cost between $90 and $100.

Projected revenue for 2012--which is when Calavera suits hit specialty retail outlets, including Katin Surf Shop in Huntington Beach, Calif.--is $200,000. "We are known for our men's boardshorts," says Jesse Watson, Katin's general manager. "Many women's lines are just cute, but not made for active stand-up paddlers and surfers."

Watson ordered the line after seeing Calavera's online videos and a comic-book-style promotional mailing. The trick to success, he says, will be to train his employees to understand how the suits work and to articulate that to customers who initially see only a sexy bikini.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

The 2 Systems You Need to Set Up for Startup Success

Starting a Business

Seeking Capital? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions First

Starting a Business

Starting a Business That People Need