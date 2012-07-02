Entrepreneurs

Summer Reading: The Book Picks of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs

Stepping away from your startup, if only for a few hours at the beach, can be important for a healthy lifestyle and a thriving business. Feeling guilty for taking a break? Stay in a productive mindset this summer by picking up favorites recommended by successful entrepreneurs. From lessons in leadership to controlling fear, their picks might be just what you need to recharge.

1. The Innovator's Dilemma by Clayton M. Christensen
Recommended by. . . Caterina Fake, co-founder of Flickr and serial entrepreneur: "This is a book that every entrepreneur should read."

2. The Art of War by Sun Tzu
Recommended by. . . Gurbaksh Chahal, founder of RadiumOne and serial entrepreneur: "This book has a way of broadly looking at life and I've incorporated it into my business philosophy."
 
3. Out of the Crisis by W. Edwards Deming
Recommended by. . . Jim Koch, founder of Boston Beer Co. (Sam Adams): "It focuses on how you treat people. One of the main points is driving out fear. As a former mountain climber, that resonated. Until you drive out fear, your mind can't focus on making clear, good decisions."
4. The Road Less Traveled by M. Scott Peck
Recommended by. . . Marcia Kilgore, founder of Bliss Spa and serial entrepreneur: "One of the book's lessons is when you go down one path, you consciously forfeit the other -- and to be OK with that is profound. I was always too busy, but it was what I chose to do that made me not have time for other things. When most people complain they can't do something, it's just that they decided to do something else instead."
5. The Elements of Style by William Strunk Jr. and E. B. White Recommended by. . . Brian Sharples, co-founder of HomeAway: "Being able to communicate well, especially as an entrepreneur, is hugely important. So much of life is about writing, whether it's email communication, presentations, business plans. I see so many people who can’t write well and when people don’t understand your ideas they can’t go along with them. This is probably the most influential book I've ever read."

