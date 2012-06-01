Grow Your Business with a Break from American Express OPEN and Facebook

American Express OPEN, Facebook and a Big Break for Small Business

If you've been waiting to try Facebook advertising, here's a sweet incentive: American Express OPEN and Facebook are giving away $50 in free Facebook advertising. With it comes a shot at $25,000 to grow your businesses along with an on-site, one-on-one strategy session with American Express OPEN’s and Facebook’s experts on getting more customers to your door. It's a contest called "Big Break ® for Small Business," and five lucky business owners will be chosen to win from among its entrants.

Here's the deal. Go to facebook.com/OPEN and answer three questions:

  • Describe your business. What makes you excited to come to work every day?
  • How is Facebook impacting your business, and how do you envision it helping you in the future?
  • How could $25,000 and a smart strategy help your business, and how will you pay it forward in your community?

What else?

You'll need to upload some photos of your business (the photos won’t be judged), and watch four videos about using Facebook for business. Do it by July 13. If you're an American Express Cardmember or a merchant you'll get $100 in free Facebook ads. There are some eligibility restrictions.Judges will narrow down the pool to 10 finalists. Then starting Aug. 20, the Facebook community will vote for their favorites. The five winners will be announced Aug. 31.

Here are some tips from American Express OPEN for making the cut:

  • Show you are committed to growing your business and giving back to your customers and community.
  • Be enthusiastic. Put your passion on full display.
  • Go ahead, show off. Let the judges know what a superstar you are.
  • Be clear, concise and honest.
  • Activate your fan base. The judges will be looking for a vocal and interactive community.

The offer might just be what you need to see what Facebook could do for your business.

