Finance

Entrepreneur Offers Alternatives to the High Cost of Solar Energy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

While few homeowners would object to lower utility bills, many have eschewed residential solar power systems because of the upfront costs--which can be equal to the price of a new car. But just as consumers have embraced the option of leasing automobiles, there has been a shift in the residential solar energy market, with increasing numbers of homeowners installing leased systems. A report by the Solar Energies Industry Association found that residential solar installations increased 11 percent from 2010 to 2011, driven primarily by third-party ownership.

OneRoof Energy is banking on this new approach. The San Diego-based company leases its residential systems--which can cost $30,000 to $40,000 if purchased outright--and has agreements with contractors for installation. The homeowner pays little or nothing upfront but has a monthly leasing fee and, presumably, a vastly reduced electric bill. Typical users see savings of 15 to 25 percent off their monthly expenditure on electricity, according to OneRoof president and CEO David Field.

Bringing its SolarSelect Lease program to market required some creative fundraising. In addition to raising working capital, OneRoof needed to create a specialized tax equity fund that purchases the residential leases and takes advantage of breaks like the investment tax credit, which reduces the tax liability for companies investing in solar projects.

A few investors saw the light. Hanwha International, part of Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, led a $50 million round that closed in September 2011, followed by a $3 million infusion in March from Black Coral Capital, a Boston-based clean-technology investment firm. Black Coral vice president Nikhil Garg says his team was impressed by OneRoof's sophisticated approach to financing. Field expects to close another round later this year; it could be as much as $100 million for the tax equity fund and another $20 million in working capital.

OneRoof is limited in its expansion opportunities. There are fewer than 10 states with the right ingredients--sun saturation, high electric rates, favorable regulations and local incentives such as tax concessions or rebates for installation--necessary for the company to be profitable, Field says. However, that may change as the price of solar components continues to drop and regulatory environments become more favorable.

Since the introduction of the Solar-Select program in October 2011, OneRoof has expanded from California into Hawaii; additional operations are planned for Arizona, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. OneRoof systems have been sold into "several hundred" homes, Field says, noting the company is on track to complete about 4,000 residential installations in 2012, valued at $120 million.

"People want the energy off the solar rooftop, not necessarily the hassle of buying a solar system and getting it installed and maintaining it," he says. "This is just a much better way to serve homeowners." 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

Minimize the Financial Impact of COVID-19 Through Effective Negotiation

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance

Finance

6 Savvy Ways to Diversify Your Investment Portfolio