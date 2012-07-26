No Cuddly Kittens? Here's How to Make Popular Web Videos Anyway

July 26, 2012 3 min read

A few years ago if you sat down and said, "I want to make a video," it would have been a daunting task. Not only would you have to make the financial commitment to buy a piece of video equipment, but you would need a computer that had editing software. You would also need to know how to use said editing software, and then you'd put the video on what, a tape or possibly a DVD?

Today, there's YouTube and smartphones that take better quality video than most affordable video cameras did 10 years ago. While you'll still need to do some editing, within minutes you can capture a compelling business pitch for your company and broadcast it for the world to see.

Why? Well, as easy as it is to sit down at your computer and write a blog post, video can be more engaging and more shareable. Also, Google indexes YouTube videos with proper keyword optimization higher. That means more people could potentially see your content organically or find it when searching for a topic related to your video. As long as you're keen with being on camera and willing to take criticism, the sky is the limit.

Here are three tips to help get your camera rolling:

1. Set goals. What do you hope to accomplish with your videos? Do you want to simply introduce customers to your products and services in a visual way? Or do you want to build a community around your brand? Either way, your videos should be fun and should feature the elements that you want to highlight. If your goal is to promote your upstate New York bed and breakfast, post a virtual tour of the rooms and the surroundings -- showcasing the clean and friendly atmosphere. Perhaps include your backstory as well. Then, add in a special something. Are there animals? A household cat or pet piglet perhaps? Definitely include these kinds of flourishes, as this will be what will stand out in the minds of customers.

2. Get on schedule. If you're intending to communicate with your customers, fans or followers, the best recommendation I can give is consistency. Produce and post videos regularly -- depending on your goals. Perhaps a monthly or even a weekly video is in order. Either way, give your potential audience a three-to-six-month content plan to look forward to. An added benefit of solidifying and communicating your schedule is that it will keep you accountable.

3. Give it time. While you could very well be doing everything wrong, give yourself some time. Don't expect to put your first couple videos out there and have them shoot into the millions of views. Instead, focus more on creating unique and interesting content that you'd want to share if you watched it.

Video is one of the most engaging mediums currently at your fingertips. If you don't want to film your own videos, there are a handful of great services out there that can do video production for you. Look for people who have experience if you are going to pay for production. And even if you do get help, make sure you keep your content strategy and having fun top of mind. Your viewers or customers will thank you.

