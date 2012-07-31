Growth Strategies

Olympic Training Tips for Coaching Employees to Greatness

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Olympic Training Tips for Coaching Employees to Greatness
Alexandra Raisman hugs coach Mihai Brestyan during the Artistic Gymnastics women's team qualification on Day 2 at the North Greenwich Arena for USA.
Image courtesy of London2012.com

Just as Olympians need great coaches to reach their highest potential, your high-performing employees need coaching to do the same. As a harried business owner, you may not think you have the extra time to invest in your best workers, or that you even need to. But the reality is you can't afford to overlook them, says Michael Lardon, a sports psychiatrist based in San Diego, Calif. Carefully cultivating your superstars, instead of just dictating how you want things done, can eliminate bottlenecks in productivity and put your business on the fast-track for growth. Here are coaching tips to get started.

Loosen the reins. Like elite athletes, high-performing employees need flexibility to exercise their talents, says Lardon. Give your top people the tools and training necessary to do the job, but don't discourage new ideas or improvements. If your best salesperson's conversational style is appealing to customers or if your warehouse manager has new ideas about staffing and management, give them the autonomy to bring fresh approaches to your company.

Related: 10 Success Secrets of Olympic Greats

Stretch, don't strain talent. In his book, Finding Your Zone (Perigee Trade, 2008), Lardon examines the importance of self-mastery in athletics and life. Just as you wouldn't send an athlete into a game without proper preparation, don't throw your best employees into sink-or-swim business situations. Instead, assign tasks and projects that stretch them, but don't overwhelm them. Completing a new task that increases skills or tests ability increases an employee's confidence and motivation. Conversely, if the task is too far beyond the individual's ability and ends in failure, self-confidence and engagement are often casualties of the experience, Lardon says.

Channel Socrates. When you tell someone he or she is doing something wrong, the response is often defensive and inhibits communication, Lardon says. Instead, use the Socratic method of learning by focusing on conversation and questions that lead to better awareness. Instead of saying, "You did that wrong," try "How do you think that went? Why do you think that? Are there other ways of doing it that could reach the outcome we want?" This allows the employee to reach his or her own conclusions and better analyze the situation without weathering negative criticism.

Related: How to Think Like a Gold Medalist

Set a series of goals. The best coaches set a big-picture goal, as well as smaller goals that focus on the process of how to achieve it. For example, Lardon works with an Olympic high jumper to focus on the three areas the athlete can control to do his best. To win a gold medal, the jumper would typically need to jump more than 7 feet, 6 inches, he says. Getting there requires proper acceleration toward the jump, liftoff at the optimum mark, and proper form to reach the highest vertical level. As the jumper perfects each of those areas (the process goals), he increases his ability to take home the gold (the results goal). Similarly, you can coach your high-performing employee to achieve the process goals necessary to ultimately land that big sale, or achieve some other big-picture business goal.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

5 Ways Leaders Can Shift Their Perspective, Grow Their Career and Change Their Life for the Better

Growth Strategies

How to Create More Time and Money to Grow Your Small Business

Growth Strategies

Want to Be Successful? Stop Thinking About Failure