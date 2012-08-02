Starting a Business

Community and the Value of a 'Kinky' Business Idea

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
LivingSocials Tim OShaughnessy on the Power of Decisions
Photo courtesy of sheknows.com

Emotions can run deep, for both women and men, when it comes to hair. And where there's passion, there's a potential business idea. That's one thing we've learned watching the power of online community prove itself again and again.

One case in point is a recent flap over the public diss of a million-dollar investment in NaturallyCurly.com, an online community for people with curly and kinky hair.

In a piece titled: "Dumb Money: Exposing Silicon Valley’s Stupidest Investments," a writer for New York magazine snarked " . . . what kind of genius decided to throw $1.2 million at NaturallyCurly, the 'leading social network and community for people with wavy, curly and kinky hair?' "

Outrage from the curly-haired community followed. A Huff-Po blogger piled on, as did race-and-pop-culture blog Racialicious, which spawned a discussion on Ycombinator.com, the site of the Silicon Valley seed accelerator.

Related: Five Creativity Exercises to Find Your Passion

Michelle Breyer, co-founder of NaturallyCurly.com, was thrilled with the outpouring of vocal support from its community. "The response has been really, really positive," says Breyer, president of Austin, Texas-based TextureMedia Inc., which is the parent company of NaturallyCurly.com and earns money from advertising, market research and ecommerce. "The entire curly world got on there and said: 'Do you know what you're talking about?' "

What can entrepreneurs learn from the kerfuffle?

  • In seeking funding, target investors who understand your market. It can be tougher, for example, for a women-oriented business to get backing if male investors just don't get it.
     
  • If you're looking for a killer business idea, go where the pain is, and then stick with your passion. "From the very beginning, there were naysayers," says Breyer. But she knew that there was market potential from her own experience.
     
  • When building a business, look after the care and feeding of your community. "They are not just a nice thing to have. They are your business," Breyer says.

Related: How to Create a Vision Board for Business Ideas on Pinterest

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market