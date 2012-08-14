Starting a Business

How to Know When to Start Your Own Business (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
min read

There will always be a reason why now isn't the right time to start your own business. And there will always be a reason it is.

Have a look at the infographic (below) from the startup organization Funders and Founders that challenges many of the excuses life presents. You just started school? Well, says Anna Vital, the organization's founder, just going to school alone won’t do anything for you, you have got to get out there and "do." Vital recommends you get your business idea rolling while you are in school. Just got married and too busy settling down to launch a business? Vital says you have just got yourself a perfect co-founder.

Courtesy: Funders and Founders

Fear of the unknown is the biggest obstacle for many want-to-be-entrepreneurs. But everyone struggles with some degree of fear. Many people are far better off when they do exactly what they are the most afraid of.

Where were you in your life when you started a business? Were you afraid? And if so, what did you do to confront that fear? Leave a comment below and let us know. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.

Starting a Business

Want Startup Success? Keep It Simple, Stupid!