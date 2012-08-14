How to Know When to Start Your Own Business (Infographic)

August 14, 2012 min read

There will always be a reason why now isn't the right time to start your own business. And there will always be a reason it is.

Have a look at the infographic (below) from the startup organization Funders and Founders that challenges many of the excuses life presents. You just started school? Well, says Anna Vital, the organization's founder, just going to school alone won’t do anything for you, you have got to get out there and "do." Vital recommends you get your business idea rolling while you are in school. Just got married and too busy settling down to launch a business? Vital says you have just got yourself a perfect co-founder.

Courtesy: Funders and Founders

Fear of the unknown is the biggest obstacle for many want-to-be-entrepreneurs. But everyone struggles with some degree of fear. Many people are far better off when they do exactly what they are the most afraid of.

