Technology

3 Tips for Beefing Up Password Security (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
min read
3 Tips for Beefing up Password Security
Shutterstock

From email to social media to all types of apps for business, we need a collection of passwords to protect our sensitive data. And with the number of data breaches on the rise, it's more important than ever to protect important information with the strongest passwords possible.

That means if you've used the same predictable formula to come up with all your passwords, such as a pet's name or your birthday, you're putting yourself -- and your business -- at risk. Good news is that there are several things you can do to make sure your sensitive data stays out of the hands of hackers.

Here, Ed Barrett, vice president of marketing and channel sales for Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based software security company SecurityCoverage, offers three tips for beefing up password security at your company:

Related: Keeping Passwords Out of the Hands of Hackers

1. Make it complicated.
The trick is to come up with something that's not easy to guess based on other information, such as your name, date of birth or phone number. Barrett suggests creating passwords that:

  • Use upper and lower case letters
  • Contain letters as well as numbers
  • Are at least 14 characters long

"Hackers are in the business of compromising your data and have strong tools and a lot of experience cracking password files," Barrett says. "The only way to make their jobs harder is to create longer, more complex passwords."

2. Mix it up.
Since passwords are needed to access all types of applications and devices, you might be tempted to simplify things by using the same password for all of them. Don't do it, Barrett warns.

"You probably don't care if, say, your dormant Hotmail account is compromised, but maybe you used the same password for your credit card or Amazon.com, and now that information is in the bad guys hands," he says. Use different passwords across platforms to decrease the likelihood that hackers will get more of your information.

Related: How to Make Your Website Hacker-Proof

3. Stay organized.
Remembering complicated passwords for every application you use personally and for business can be a lot to commit to memory. One trick is to pick long words you like and won't forget, remove the vowels and replace them with numbers you'll remember. Or you could develop a system for creating multiple passwords using the same formula for each.

If all else fails, consider using a password management service, Barrett says. One example is SecurityCoverage's Password Genie. Others include services from LastPass, Clipperz and KeePass.

Click to Enlarge (+)

3 Tips for Beefing Up Password Security

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It