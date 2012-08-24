Bennett Lane Winery Scores High With Sauvignon

August 24, 2012 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring & Tasting



At the uppermost part of the Napa Valley, where the Vaca and Mayacamas Mountain ranges meet, Bennett Lane Winery consistently crafts vintage after vintage of superb Cabernet Sauvignon. It’s hard to believe that the winery was founded by Lisa and Randy Lynch nine years ago, since the name Bennett Lane is already found in the top-tier level of Napa Valley Cabernets.

In just seven vintages, 33 Bennett Lane wines have earned scores of 90 points or more from Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast and The Wine Advocate. In 2011 alone, they have received twelve 90-plus point scores from these esteemed publications. One current release, the 2008 Bennett Lane Maximus Red Feasting Wine, was awarded 94 points by Wine Enthusiast who described it as "very good, a dry, full-bodied red that will be versatile at the table." This vintage also received Best of Class at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. The 2008 Maximus is priced amazingly low for a wine that has garnered such high acclaim, and is currently available for sampling at Bennett Lane’s new tasting room.

Despite the accolades, Bennett Lane Winery is a relaxed and pleasant place to visit, just about two miles north of Calistoga. It’s a popular spot among wine tourists who say it’s one of the friendliest, most welcoming wineries they’ve visited. “As a small winery, we want to make a visit to Bennett Lane one of the most enjoyable and educational tasting experiences for guests,” Randy says.

Recently the tasting room underwent an exciting renovation. There is now an elegantly appointed tasting bar, and a new custom iPad application for guests to use for an interactive tasting experience. They can read the latest reviews and tasting notes, find food pairing recipes, share their favorite new wines on Facebook, and email personal wine notes home -- all while they sample from Bennett Lane’s marvelous portfolio. With magnificent wines, a magnificent attitude, and now, a magnificent new tasting room, there are many reasons to visit Bennett Lane Winery.

WHAT TO BUY

'08 Maximus: Dark cherry, blueberry, cassis, rich blackberry, Bing cherry, mocha; $35

'08 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon: Dried cherry, cassis, violets, tobacco, Rainier cherries, plum; $95

'08 Cabernet Sauvignon, Lynch Family Vineyard: Raspberry, cassis, baking cocoa, allspice, anise, rose petals; $125

CONTACT

709.942.6684; 877.629.6272

bennettlane.com

info@bennettlane.com

TASTING

Tasting Room Open Daily 10–5:30

3340 Hwy 128

Calistoga, CA 94515

SPECIAL NOTES

Barrel tastings by appointment, scenic view, pet-friendly, wine club discounts, friendly tasting room