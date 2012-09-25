Growth Strategies

How to Build a Better Brainstorming Session

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2012 issue of . Subscribe »
A Better Brainstorm
Chris Philpot

Q: Does collaboration help get ideas going, or does it quash them?

A: Both--sort of. Ideas tend to get a better boost when you apply a thought-process combo platter: Start off the thinking session solo, then bring a group together for brainstorming, then go your own ways and let the ideas marinate.

When the problem is a simple, finite one, like thinking up names for a new product, individual work is most effective. "Solitary people generate longer and better lists, but most of our problems are more complex and involve coming up with whole systems," says Dr. R. Keith Sawyer, professor of psychology, education and business at the University of Washington and author of Group Genius: The Creative Power of Collaboration.

For the best results, ask people to do advance work on their own and bring those ideas to a brainstorming session. "You benefit from a kind of synergy where one person might have a good idea about one component but be clueless about the rest of the system," Sawyer says, "and another person can be inspired by that and have an idea about how those components will work together." Just beware of "topic fixation," the phenomenon of a group getting stuck on one idea at the cost of generating others.

An effective brainstorming session should include more than two people but no more than 10, and the makeup should reflect what researchers call "cognitive diversity"--that is, not a bunch of accountants. "What's really important," Sawyer says, "is that the conceptual material in your brain is different from the next person's."

Plan a follow-up meeting a week after the session to ask if anyone has come up with ways to move the idea forward. "In creativity research we call that 'incubation,'" Sawyer says. "Your self-conscious mind starts working on the information you've gathered and bumping ideas together, and that's when a surprising 'aha' moment happens."

Some of the best ideas come from casual run-ins -- what Sawyer calls "hallway encounters"--so CEOs should strive to create a company culture in which unscripted time is encouraged and collaboration is valued. After a meeting at 3M, Art Fry was chatting with a scientist about a new adhesive he was looking to take to market. One Sunday shortly after, while singing in his church choir, Fry came up with the idea for Post-it Notes -- an idea that has definitely stuck around.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

4 Secrets to Becoming an (Even Higher) Achiever

Growth Strategies

How Optimists and Pessimists Can Get Along

Growth Strategies

How to Create More Time and Money to Grow Your Small Business