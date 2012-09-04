WalkMe Website Tutorials Help Keep Visitors on Your Website

September 4, 2012 min read

A business' website should have a clear message and should be easy for visitors to navigate.

For Eyal Choen’s mother, figuring out how to use her bank’s website was anything but simple, and that’s what lead Choen, along with Rafi Sweary, to launch WalkMe -- a Tel Aviv-based startup that developed a tool that website owners can use to create interactive on-screen guides that help site visitors quickly and easily complete basic or advanced tasks.

With WalkMe’s onscreen ‘Walk-Thrus,’ you’re able to offer step-by-step instructions to your visitors as they navigate your website. Unlike traditional tutorials that require site visitors to watch a video on one page and then bounce back to the interface to perform the action, WalkMe’s interactive balloon tips appear directly within web pages and are triggered by user activity. Once a step is completed, the next balloon automatically moves your visitor to the next step. If the user makes a mistake, tips help them correct it before moving on.

And since a Walk-Thru must be initiated by website visitors themselves, they will view them as a welcome and helpful addition, rather than an annoying pop-up. Here's how to create a WalkMe Walk-Thru for your website.

For startup customers, WalkMe offers a free plan that enables small businesses to create up to three Walk-Thru’s that can be accessed 300 times per month. WalkMe’s three paid plans, which range from $97 to $975 a month, include access to analytics that allow you to track, observe and evaluate the impact of your Walk-Thru’s are meeting expectations.



After signing up for one of the plans, you download the WalkMe Editor, a browser-based tool for creating, editing and managing your website Walk-Thru’s. To create your Walk -Thru, type the text that you want to show within its associated balloon hint, define where you want the balloon to be positioned and when you want it to appear.



Whatever your purpose is in building and maintaining your website, what WalkMe offers is a cost-effective way to create opt-in on-screen guidance that can only help you achieve your website-related goals.