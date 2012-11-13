Work Smarter With These Computer Input Devices

Styluses, wireless keyboards and other devices to boost your efficiency.

November 13, 2012 2 min read

Just as chefs stir with spoons rather than screwdrivers and plasterers smear stucco with trowels instead of spatulas, tech pros need the right tool for each job they undertake. Four-inch smartphone screens weren't designed for typing memos, and a mouse wasn't made to paint digital pictures. But arm your computer with the appropriate input devices, and you will immediately see the difference in the quality and efficiency of your work.

What's your point?

Adonit Jot Touch ($100)

While most styluses write like fat rubber crayons, Adonit's finely tooled aluminum implement lets users see the exact point where the ballpoint touches the touchscreen. That alone was enough to make previous Adonit models the most accurate around, but the updated Jot Touch adds the ability to press harder to make thicker lines. The dampening tip makes doodling on glass feel as natural as sketching on paper.

Ideal for: Artists, designers who want to draw their concepts.