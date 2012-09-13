Entrepreneurs

Spotlight: Sentek Global's Eric Basu, Entrepreneur of 2012 Finalist

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and editor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Spotlight Sentek Globals Eric Basu Entrepreneur of 2012 Finalist

Editor's Note: Each year, we honor a top entrepreneur in our annual Entrepreneur contest. Meet the finalists in the running for Entrepreneur of 2012. Here, a look at Eric Basu, founder of Sentek Global.

After nine years serving as Navy SEAL, Eric Basu, founder of Sentek Global, knows how to run a tight ship. In 2001, with his wife unemployed and his kids in private school, Basu worked doggedly out of his living room to get his business, which provides outsourced staffing to the Department of Defense, up and running. It took nine months, but Basu finally landed his first contract for $70,000. "That was the seed for everything we've done since then," he says.

The San Diego, Calif.-based company, which provides cybersecurity and command and control system services to the Department of Defense, now operates three branch offices in the country and in 2011 generated $18 million in sales. From the start, Basu has tried to run Sentek much as he would a special operations unit, from making sure employees are self-sufficient and able to carry out multiple tasks. In 2010, his leadership was recognized when he was named Most Admired CEO in San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal.

Related: How Military Veterans Are Finding Success in Small Business

Much like their leader, the company's 96 employees have considerable field experience. They range from IT security and program managers to retired senior military officials to government and business managers.

But beyond recruiting experienced employees, training them thoroughly and fostering a strong sense of company pride, Basu recognizes the challenge of transitioning from military duty to civilian life and is working to make that shift a smoother one for veterans. Basu wants to help end the proliferation of veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder who have taken their lives. In addition to providing resources to employees, he is working to develop a training program where wounded warriors will learn the science of cybersecurity.

"One of the things in the company I'm most proud about is having a creative place where people who are smart, ambitious, and good can come and feel like they are surrounded by like people," he says.

Related: Meet the Finalists for 'Entrepreneur of 2012' and Watch Their Inspirational Stories

Should Eric Basu be Entrepreneur of 2012? Vote for him here.

Related:  Acucela's Ryo Kubota, Entrepreneur of 2012 Finalist

Related:  Adafruit Industries' Limor Fried, Entrepreneur of 2012 Finalist

Related: Fair Trade USA's Paul Rice, Entrepreneur of 2012 Finalist

Related: Justin's Nut Butter's Justin Gold, Entrepreneur of 2012 Finalist

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century