We Want You for Our Holiday Gift Guide

September 21, 2012 5 min read

Editor's Note: The deadline for submissions is now past. We'll begin revealing our selections Nov. 26.

With the holiday season just around the corner, we want to hear from the artists, craftspeople, designers and other independent merchants who make one-of-kind gifts.

From now until Nov. 1, we invite all eligible businesses to tell us about ONE item that you sell that is the perfect gift for someone special this holiday season.

Please tell us in 250 words or less the story behind the item: the reason you decided to create it; why it's absolutely unique; why it's different than anything you'd find in a mass-market space; whom it's suitable for; and what customers say when they buy it. The item must be priced at $50 or less. (Read all entry rules in our FAQ section.)

On Nov. 26, we'll begin unveiling the items that editors at Entrepreneur.com have selected for inclusion in our “Indie Merchant Gift Guide.” Editors will look at both the originality and creativity of the business owner's story, and take into consideration the gift idea's value, functionality and uniqueness, as well as variety. This year, we'll reveal our favorites in 10 categories: Pets, Jewelry, Kids, Unusual/Quirky, Food/Beverage, Eco-Friendly, Beauty, Practical, Apparel, Sports.

The deadline for entry is Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. EST. Good luck and we look forward to hearing your story.

FAQ

Who's eligible to submit an entry for Entrepreneur's Indie Merchant Gift Guide?

Any U.S. independent merchant is eligible, as long as the merchant has fewer than 500 employees and isn't owned by a large corporation. The person who submits the entry must either own a majority interest in the business, or have a significant ownership stake and approval from other owners/shareholders to submit an entry. Note: The business must be the merchant's full-time operation, not a side occupation or hobby.

I sell numerous one-of-a-kind products – can I submit more than one?

No. Entries are limited to one product per merchant. While you may sell a variety of unique items, please select the ONE product or service you feel makes the best gift for someone special this holiday season.

My best-selling item is priced higher than $50. Why can't I enter that?

We're conscious that readers may have limited budgets this holiday season, so we want to feature items that are $50 or less in our Indie Merchant Gift Guide.

I'm an independent merchant, but I source my unique item from a supplier. Can I still enter it?

No. While many independent merchants sell unique products made by other companies, we are limiting entries to one-of-a-kind items that merchants themselves have created, designed or originated.

I designed my product, but have it manufactured in China. Can I still enter it?

Yes. We understand that manufacturing is an integral part of doing business. Items do not have to be hand-made.

What do I receive if my item is selected for inclusion in Entrepreneur's Indie Merchant Gift Guide?

You will be featured on Entrepreneur.com's website, and receive a digital badge to use (if desired) on your company's site or marketing materials.

What happens after I submit my entry?

The team of judges at Entrepreneur.com will pick semi-finalists in early November. If your entry is chosen as a semi-finalist, you may be asked to send a sample of your product to Entrepreneur.com for review. We will not reveal which semi-finalists have been selected until the gift guide is published. Merchants whose items are selected in the gift guide may experience an unexpected increase in traffic to their site.