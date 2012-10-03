Entrepreneurs

6 Tips for Staying Supercharged

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
International Sales Expert
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Six Tips for Staying Supercharged
image credit: Shutterstock

Summer is over and entrepreneurs are cranking up for the fourth quarter, hoping to finish the year big. Now is clearly not the time to let your energy level slip. Even if your passion for work is no longer enough to drive you, you can't afford to disengage even for a second. Sustained energy and razor sharp focus come from within, not from a caffeinated beverage or other external stimulants.

Here are six ways to help you develop a core base of energy: 

1. Get a good night's sleep. I hear about people who sleep only four hours a night, but I don't recommend it. Those who don't get enough sleep may get away with it for a while, but without the proper amount, you won't be as productive, creative or resilient over the long run. The body and mind need rest to recharge. I try to get seven to eight hours of sleep a night and still be the first up in the morning. For me, that means going to bed at 9 p.m. and rising around 4 a.m.

2. Write down your goals twice a day. Make a list of your goals when you wake up in the morning and again before you go to bed. This will help you stay focused on what you want and why you want it. I'm not talking about your to-do list; I mean the much bigger goals in life you are trying to accomplish: why you are going to work and what you are trying to achieve. Concentrating on these major goals will help fuel your passion and energy.

Related: How to Break Through Fear and Self-Doubt

3. Exercise daily. A regular physical workout will energize you and give you a sense of direction, control and power. A good cardio or strength workout in the morning can increase your belief in yourself, get the adrenaline flowing and increase your stamina for the rest of the day. During my workouts, I try to include some inspirational or learning time so I am working my mind while working my body. 

4. Dress for success. Dressing sharp will change the way you view yourself and the way others view you. Dress in a manner that suggests that you are proud, prepared and confident of success. People appreciate it when you make the effort to look professional. Their admiration can provide the kind of positive energy needed to sustain you through a challenging day. 

Related: Seven Secrets of Self-Made Multimillionaires

5. Surround yourself with supportive people. You might join organizations or clubs where you are all doing something you're excited about. Also, try to get your family on the same page with you. If your spouse, children, parents and siblings celebrate your wins with you, it will go a long way toward keeping you motivated and energetic. My wife will break out in the Running Man dance when I report a closed deal or other exciting news.

6. Create a "no negativity" policy at home and work. The people who work around me know they will get their heads handed to them if they ever are negative around me. That doesn't mean I don't want information that may be foreboding. But negative talk like, "We can't do that" or "That's not possible," is not allowed. My companies all have "no negativity" as an operating policy because that kind of thinking does nothing to energize people and motivate them to find solutions. 

Remember, you will always face obstacles and challenges, but maintaining a high energy level will enable you to power through the rough patches that forge the greatest entrepreneurs.

Related: Richard Branson on the Secret to Exceeding Customer Expectations

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

10 TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Netflix

Entrepreneurs

Tech CEO Ross Andrew Paquette Read His First Book This Year. Here's Why.

Entrepreneurs

I Don't Think I Would Have Made It: Susan McVea on the Podcast That Saved Her Life