Technology

Sheryl Sandberg's Pitch: Facebook Is the Future of Selling Online

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sheryl Sandberg's Pitch: Facebook Is the Future of Selling Online
Image credit: Poets and Quants
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
min read

Facebook wants to be the go-to resource when it comes to all things advertising and ecommerce -- for businesses large and small. That was the pitch Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg gave Tuesday at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual MIXX Conference and Expo, during Advertising Week in New York City. She participated in a panel discussion and press Q+A with Netscape co-founder, early Facebook investor and popular tech VC Marc Andreessen.

Sandberg cited Best Western as an example of Facebook's advertising potential. This spring, the hotel company created a Facebook app that allowed people to put together their "dream vacation" and share the app with their friends and family. The result? Best Western's sales jumped 20 percent during the period, Sandberg said.

But small businesses are also among Facebook's priorities, with approximately 7 million small companies using the network actively each month and about 3 million posting weekly or more. When it comes to advertising, small businesses often are looking for niche buyers in very specific locations, according to Sandberg. "No other platform is set for that like Facebook is," she said.

Related: How to Convert Facebook Fans Into Paying Customers

Facebook has been busy in the past few weeks rolling out a number of new advertising and sales solutions for businesses. Among them:

  • Facebook Ad Exchange (FBX), a new way of purchasing Facebook ads through real-time bidding.
  • Facebook Gifts, which allows users to send gifts to friends and family directly from birthday reminders or their timelines. A user picks a gift, pays with a credit card, the friend supplies his or her address and the gift is shipped. 

Starbucks, Magnolia Bakery and stuffed-animal maker Gund are among the first businesses participating in Facebook Gifts

Related: Facebook's 3 Biggest Ecommerce Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Users sharing products, services and special offers with the people they know on Facebook can drive sales because it's done by "real, authentic interactions," Sandberg said.

While some argue that Facebook users are too unsure about the company's privacy policies to hand over credit-card information, Sandberg stressed that Facebook does not sell user information. "There are 235 million gamers using credit cards to play games over Facebook," she said. "Those numbers are already big."

Have you tried any of Facebook's advertising tools? What were the results? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It