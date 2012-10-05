Franchises

The Pogo Stick Test: Picking the Perfect Franchisee

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Pogo Stick Test: Picking the Perfect Franchisee
Image credit: Rebound Air
Entrepreneur Staff
min read

When meeting with her first prospective franchisees, Diana Nelson of specialty toy store Kazoo Toys in Denver handed the two couples pogo sticks and asked them to use them. And they did. "They looked at me afterwards and asked, 'Did we pass the interview?'" Nelson recounts with a laugh. "I said, 'Absolutely!'"

Silly as it may seem, Nelson's story illustrates an important point that all new franchisors should keep in mind: Know what you want in your franchisees.

That might sound obvious enough, but it's all too tempting to compromise -- especially early on. Other new franchisors I interviewed for Entrepreneur's September issue (please read "Slow Build: Established Companies Try Franchising") say they felt like they lacked leverage when getting their first franchisees signed on.

"A lot of folks were interested but did not want to be the first one coming in," says Henrik Stepanyan, chief operating officer of Barbeques Galore, a barbecue manufacturer headquartered in Irvine, Calif. "They wanted to see other franchisees first."

Related: The Danger of Being Franchisee No. 1

Robert Ahrens, owner of Kolache Creations in Austin, Texas, has faced similar hurdles with finding his first franchisees. "A handful of folks have done everything but pull the trigger," he says.

Given the challenges, it's understandable that some new franchisors settle for anyone willing to write a check. But that's not wise. Franchising isn't just a business transaction-- it's a relationship. And a relationship requires compatibility.

The experts always caution that potential franchisees need to do due diligence when researching franchise opportunities. Franchisors need to be just as careful. That means new franchisors should know their company culture and what backgrounds and personality traits will best fit -- and be willing to say no if someone doesn't fit that criteria, even if they meet the financial requirements.

Related: The Man Who Owns (Almost) All the Burger Kings

Prospective franchisees should look for that choosiness in the franchisors they research, too. A franchisor willing to let anyone and everyone be a part of their system is bound to run into problems, and one bad franchisee can ruin the reputation of an entire brand-- and the business of every other franchisee.

Diana Nelson has the right idea. She knew from the start what she wanted in her franchisees-- and what she didn't. "I want smart business people who are looking at this as a business, not as a hobby. You don't want somebody just to make an investment and then lose it," she says. "But not only do you have to be a smart business person, you have to be a child at heart."

Hence the pogo sticks.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees