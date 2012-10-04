Are Immigrant Business Owners Driving U.S. Growth? (Infographic)

October 4, 2012 min read

Immigrants have sought entrepreneurial opportunity in the U.S. since the nation was founded. But with immigration becoming a hot-button political topic, are entrepreneurs still finding business opportunities in U.S.? Recent statistics from the U.S. Small Business Administration and others shows that in the past 20 years, more people born outside the U.S. have started new businesses on American shores (a 149% increase from 1990 to 2010). Of the 1.8 million new small-business owners between 30% were born outside the U.S.

Below, a look at the landscape of immigrant business owners in the U.S., where they are from, what industries they are growing and role they play in the country's economy.

Click to Enlarge (+)