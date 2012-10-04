Growth Strategies

Are Immigrant Business Owners Driving U.S. Growth? (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Are Immigrant Business Owners Driving US Growth

Immigrants have sought entrepreneurial opportunity in the U.S. since the nation was founded. But with immigration becoming a hot-button political topic, are entrepreneurs still finding business opportunities in U.S.? Recent statistics from the U.S. Small Business Administration and others shows that in the past 20 years, more people born outside the U.S. have started new businesses on American shores (a 149% increase from 1990 to 2010). Of the 1.8 million new small-business owners between 30% were born outside the U.S.

Related: Obama, Romney Battle Over Immigration

Below, a look at the landscape of immigrant business owners in the U.S., where they are from, what industries they are growing and role they play in the country's economy.

Click to Enlarge (+)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?