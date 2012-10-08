Franchises

For Franchises, All's Fair in Food and Politics

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
For Franchises, All's Fair in Food and Politics
Image credit: 7-Eleven
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As Nov. 6 draws near, some food franchises are wrapping the U.S. election into their marketing.

Ben & Jerry's, which sells its iconic ice cream through grocery stores and franchise scoop shops, continued its history of political activism this month by announcing a new special-edition pint package -- Stephen Colbert's AmeriCone Dream.

In a salute to Comedy Central late-night TV host Colbert's super PAC parody, the container's lid skirt is imprinted with "SUPERPACK!" The actual flavor is five years old, but the 2012 packaging points to Ben & Jerry's more recent campaign to get the money out of politics. Its GetTheDoughOut.org seeks to overturn the Supreme Court ruling that helped spawn super PACs, which can accept unlimited donations.

Other companies are embracing the election theme more than a particular political cause.

The convenience store 7-Eleven proclaimed that "politics are brewing" last month as it announced its quadrennial Presidential Coffee Cup Poll. 7-Election 2012 allows customers to indicate their presidential preference when they purchase a cup of coffee -- a blue cup imprinted with a donkey for President Barack Obama or an elephant-emblazoned red cup for Mitt Romney.

Meanwhile, a 7-Eleven bus with a mobile replica of the Oval Office has been traveling around the country, and a Purple for the People slurpee has returned in a nonpartisan "peacemaker" vanilla flavor. The chain also is offering patriotic doughnuts and sponsoring The Onion's satirical campaign coverage.

Obama was ahead 60 percent to Romney's 40 percent nationally on Friday afternoon, according to 7-Eleven's election website, which also offers state-by-state tallies. No mention of hanging-chad or butterfly-ballot cups.

The election appears to be mere flavoring in Pizza Hut's marketing. The company this month called on the public to cast their "vote" for the Pizza Party, "the only party that promises to be all about fun." In what might be described as a bit of political quid pro quo, the fast-food chain is offering those who register for the party a free order of stuffed pizza rollers with their next online orders.

Pizza Hut is promoting its Big Dinner Box, a value meal that includes breadsticks and sides, as "the greatest tasting economic stimulus package in American history." An alert for outside fact checkers who may not have enough to do this election season: Pizza Hut claims that if everyone in America orders a Big Dinner Box (rather than purchasing the items separately) by Election Day, they'd save a total of $1.8 billion.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees