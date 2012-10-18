Growth Strategies

3 Lessons in Business From a Reality TV Backstabber

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Lessons in Business From a Reality TV Backstabber
Image credit: Big Brother
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dan Gheesling returned this past summer to CBS's Big Brother, the reality show where contestants are trapped in a house for three months while evicting their fellow houseguests. After winning 2008's competition largely by forming personal bonds with each houseguest, then helping plot their evictions, he served both as coach to a team he selected as well as a contestant on the most recent season.

This season, he finished second, earning another $50,000. Now, the Union Lake, Mich.- based reality star coaches individuals and small business owners on networking and personal branding.

Related:The Art and Craft of Listening to Your Critics

What can a reality star known for backstabbing everyone, including the contestants he coached, teach entrepreneurs? Here's what Gheesling learned from his time on Big Brother and how you can apply it to your business:

1. Never introduce yourself with a sales pitch. Fellow contestant Frank Eudy let all houseguests know why he thought he deserved to win. The problem was, the other 15 contestants had the same feeling. Gheesling asked each person about themselves, and never acted entitled.

When networking or meeting new colleagues, ask about them first. Your new contacts will contribute to your success if you care about theirs."To get people to want to work with you, or for you, they need to know it is in their best interest to do so," says Gheesling. "Take the time to genuinely help them first, then watch it come back around tenfold."

Related: 5 Ways to Use Your Network to Grow Your Business

2. Build a team you trust. Voting other contestants out of the house is part of Big Brother, and building trustworthy teams is a strategy to avoid getting evicted next. But, once trust evaporated, Gheesling voted even those closest to him out.

"Spend time with your business pals outside of the work environment," Gheesling says. "If they act untrustworthy outside of business, like cheating in golf, or leaving a bad tip, they will end up treating you the same."

3. Don't rush to action. Instant reactions in Big Brother lead to one houseguest getting evicted for calling another fat. Gheesling's best move in season 14, dubbed "Dan's funeral" by fellow contestants, was letting everyone think he gave up so he could make side alliances without scrutiny. The idea was generated during 24 hours of solitary confinement.

While you don't have to lock yourself in a room for a day to come up with your next great business idea, consider giving your ideas thoughtful consideration. "If an epic idea comes from a moment of passion, write it down," says Gheesling. "After a good night's sleep, a good idea can seem horrible after looking at it from a different perspective."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?