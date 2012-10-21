Technology

Android Features That Blow iPhone Out of the Water

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Android Features That Blow iPhone Out of the Water
Image credit: Shutterstock
min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

While iPhone fans brag about their beloved devices, Android fans will grin knowingly and take comfort because there are several solid reasons to stick with -- or switch to -- their Google-powered phones.

Here's a look at the nine biggest features that make Android devices more favorable than Apple's iphone:

1. Expandable storage
If your iPhone is filled with files, you're out of luck. Not the case with Android, which welcomes and supports SD cards for added storage capability.

2. Killer maps
The iPhone 5 saw Apple pull the plug on Google Maps and sub in its own mapping app. And it's embarrassingly bad. Apple CEO Tim Cook even wrote a statement apologizing for it.

Google Maps is still alive, kicking and as accurate as we remember it on Android phones.

Related: We Just Found Our New Favorite Weather App

3. No 'walled garden'
In the Android ecosystem, there are fewer restrictions on apps. Apple will only allow apps into its App Store after it reviews and approves them, which can take weeks. Google will let anyone who agrees to follow their policies publish an app, often within hours.

4. Ability to Choose your default apps for Web browsing, email and more
Apple forces you to use its email app and Safari Web browser by default. Android is so open that it will let you pick any alternative browser or email client to be your default. If you want to get especially customized, you can even change keyboards.

5. Support for multiple app stores
Yet another extension of Android's open attitude: You are free to not only run any app you wish, but that app can come from any Android-based app store you want. Amazon operates one, for example.

6. Multiple hardware choices
Not everyone wants to have the same exact phone. Because Android runs on multiple devices, you can have your choice of processor speed, screen size, and price.

Related: 10 Android Apps You Didn't Know Existed, But Make Your Phone Much Better

7. Standard cables and dock connections
There's no goofy Lightning connector in the Android world. Your phone connects to and syncs with your computer via a few different types of readily available, standard USB cables.

8. Better widgets
An Android lock screen displays more useful information than an iPhone's and does so in a more aesthetically pleasing way. Graphic weather updates, album art for music, and notifications for missed calls and the like show up neatly.

9. Better integration with Google services
It only makes sense that a Google-based mobile operating system should integrate gracefully with Google's Web services. If you're a Google Calendar user or Google Drive warrior, you only need to log into your Google account once and everything syncs up in a snap. If you've tried using Apple's iCloud, you know it doesn't match up to Google's web prowess.

Related: Finally, We Can See What Google's Brain Looks Like

Which operating system do you like better? Android or iOS? Let us know in the comments below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It