Android Features That Blow iPhone Out of the Water

October 21, 2012

While iPhone fans brag about their beloved devices, Android fans will grin knowingly and take comfort because there are several solid reasons to stick with -- or switch to -- their Google-powered phones.

Here's a look at the nine biggest features that make Android devices more favorable than Apple's iphone:

1. Expandable storage

If your iPhone is filled with files, you're out of luck. Not the case with Android, which welcomes and supports SD cards for added storage capability.

2. Killer maps

The iPhone 5 saw Apple pull the plug on Google Maps and sub in its own mapping app. And it's embarrassingly bad. Apple CEO Tim Cook even wrote a statement apologizing for it.

Google Maps is still alive, kicking and as accurate as we remember it on Android phones.

3. No 'walled garden'

In the Android ecosystem, there are fewer restrictions on apps. Apple will only allow apps into its App Store after it reviews and approves them, which can take weeks. Google will let anyone who agrees to follow their policies publish an app, often within hours.

4. Ability to Choose your default apps for Web browsing, email and more

Apple forces you to use its email app and Safari Web browser by default. Android is so open that it will let you pick any alternative browser or email client to be your default. If you want to get especially customized, you can even change keyboards.

5. Support for multiple app stores

Yet another extension of Android's open attitude: You are free to not only run any app you wish, but that app can come from any Android-based app store you want. Amazon operates one, for example.

6. Multiple hardware choices

Not everyone wants to have the same exact phone. Because Android runs on multiple devices, you can have your choice of processor speed, screen size, and price.



7. Standard cables and dock connections

There's no goofy Lightning connector in the Android world. Your phone connects to and syncs with your computer via a few different types of readily available, standard USB cables.

8. Better widgets

An Android lock screen displays more useful information than an iPhone's and does so in a more aesthetically pleasing way. Graphic weather updates, album art for music, and notifications for missed calls and the like show up neatly.

9. Better integration with Google services

It only makes sense that a Google-based mobile operating system should integrate gracefully with Google's Web services. If you're a Google Calendar user or Google Drive warrior, you only need to log into your Google account once and everything syncs up in a snap. If you've tried using Apple's iCloud, you know it doesn't match up to Google's web prowess.



