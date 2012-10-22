Marketing

5 Tips for Talking About Politics on Social Media

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Tips for Talking About Politics on Social Media
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Best Selling Author, CEO and Founder of Fuel Online
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sometimes when we talk about things we're passionate about, conversations can get heated. One topic to tread carefully with is politics, especially when it comes to social media.

The third and final U.S. presidential debate is tonight in Boca Raton, Fla. But before you take to Twitter or Facebook to share your opinions about the candidates and what they say, stop and ask yourself this: Would I say this to a client or business partner? It's easy to forget that what's said over social media is visible to everyone, and can turn out to be embarrassing or even disastrous for your brand.

If the leadership at your company feels strongly about publicly supporting a candidate over social media, do so with a simple statement such as, "Acme Rocket Company is proud to support Wiley Coyote for president, we look forward to the future." But, as a general rule, don't socialize personal opinions from a corporate brand unless you are the brand itself. Stick to your personal Twitter or Facebook page for that kind of thing. 

Related: What You Can Learn from Celebrities About Social Media

If you don't think a single post can cause trouble, consider what happened after home appliance company KitchenAid sent an errant tweet about Obama's deceased grandmother during the first debate. The backlash was so severe that KitchenAid's senior director had to take to Twitter herself, apologizing and fielding all of the abuse.

If you can't resist the temptation to socialize your thoughts on the debate, and politics in general on your personal social media pages, here are five rules to follow:

1. Don't insult anyone. Avoid calling a candidate, or someone who supports him, a moron or any other negative term. Instead, talk about who you like and why. Stay away from posts that say "so and so is the best because" and try a tactile approach such as "I like so and so because he stands for this or have successfully done this or that."

2. Be open minded. While many people align themselves with one particular party they can sometimes be amazed to learn that the other party supports issues that are important to them as well. Approach social media with the mindset that you want to learn what other people think or feel, and why. There is no right or wrong.

3. Don't argue. Remember that communication goes global over social media. When you argue, things can escalate quickly, and you can come across as ignorant or even arrogant to someone who might be a potential client.

Related: 5 Tips for Using Social Media as a Customer Service Tool

4. Retweet and share articles or posts by trusted, non-biased news sources. If there's something you feel you have to get out there, this can be a softer way of expressing yourself. And it allows your friends and followers to read more and decide for themselves.

5. Don't try to change people's minds. People generally don't like being told what to think -- in-person or over social media. Instead, share facts (but make sure you check your facts first) and learn from each other so everyone can make informed, intelligent decisions -- especially when it comes to politics.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Tweet Naked

Tweet Naked

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019