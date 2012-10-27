Stressed Out? Relax With These 5 Free Apps

October 27, 2012 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While technology is supposed to make our lives easier, it has also left many of us feeling more stressed. We have emails rolling in at all times, phone calls in the car and, thanks to Wi-Fi, we can conduct business almost anytime from anywhere. The workday never seems to end -- and that's not healthy.

It may be impossible to unplug your life, so try these five, free apps for your iPhone, iPad or Android phone to help relieve stress:

1. Breathe2Relax: This simple app guides you through a series of deep, controlled breathing exercises that can relieve stress and leave you feeling more energized. Breathe2Relax uses a combination of visual and audio cues to slow your breathing rhythm while soft music plays in the background. The app allows you to adjust the inhale and exhale length, as well as the number of cycles.

Available on: iPhone, iPad and Android

2. Relaxing Sounds Of Nature Lite: If your work area is filled with distractions, put on headphones and launch one of the soothing sounds in this app. The Relaxing Sounds Of Nature Lite app comes with nature sounds such as whale calls, rain and a variety of beach sounds. You can also use the mixer to combine sounds for your own personal soundtrack or the night timer to automatically fade the sounds as you fall asleep.

Available on: iPhone and iPad

Related: 7 Simple Ways to Relieve Stress Now

3. Zen Spaces: If you're faced with a creative block, try spending a few minutes rearranging your own virtual Zen garden. Free your mind as you rake patterns in the sand and decorate with realistic stones and leaves. The app comes with four soothing background sounds or you can add songs from your iTunes playlist for a more personalized experience.

Available on: iPad and Android (Zen Garden Lite)

4. Pocket Pond: When you have too much on your mind, take a break and watch colorful fish swim through crystal clear water while soft nature sounds play in the background. The free version of the Pocket Pond app allows you to add additional fish, lilypads and dragonflies to the pond. You can also feed the fish and "touch" the water. There's even a thunderstorm mode that is both entertaining and invigorating.

Available on: iPhone and iPad

5. Relax Lite with Andrew Johnson: If you have trouble unwinding at the end of the day, try one of clinical hypnotherapist Andrew Johnson's guided relaxation apps. Johnson speaks slowly and softly, prompting you to relax one muscle at a time. The free version, Relax Lite, is designed for use while sitting in a chair and runs for 15 minutes.

Available on: iPhone, iPad and Android

Related: The Secret to Getting It All Done at Work and Still Having a Personal Life