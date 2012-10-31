Finance

Watch Our Google Hangout With Stars of 'Shark Tank'

For startups and established entrepreneurs who want to fund their businesses with the help of angel investors, perfecting the pitch is crucial. If you're looking for tips on how to best present your business to investors, watch this special video chat with some of the 'sharks' from the ABC reality show Shark Tank.

Angel investors Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary (jokingly referred to as Mr. Wonderful on the show), joined deputy editor Teri Evans as they took your questions during a live Google Hangout  on Nov. 1.

Corcoran has long been known as a real estate mogul in New York City. Her jackpot success came with the sale of her real estate company, The Corcoran Group, for $66 million in 2001. Daymond John is a branding expert who is famously known for the launch of urban clothing brand FUBU. Greiner has been referred to as the 'Queen of QVC' as she has created more than 350 products and holds 110 U.S. and international patents. O'Leary launched his consumer software company from his basement and ultimately sold it in 1999 to Mattel Inc. for $3.7 billion.

The Shark Tank stars talked about entrepreneurship and pitching investors, while they dished some secrets of what it's like behind the scenes of the popular reality show. 

