Starting a Business

3 Rookie Entrepreneurial Mistakes from 'Start-Ups: Silicon Valley'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Rookie Entrepreneurial Mistakes from 'Start-Ups: Silicon Valley'
Image credit: Think Mobile
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever wonder what it was like during the early days of Facebook in Mark Zuckerberg's dorm room or as Twitter was born in Jack Dorsey's apartment? BravoTV hopes to capture that kind of excitement in Start-Ups: Silicon Valley, a new show that "explores the intertwining lives of a group of young entrepreneurs on the path to becoming Silicon Valley's next great success stories."

But remember, this is the channel that brought us The Real Housewives franchise -- a fact that quickly becomes apparent as the show's cast behaves more like reality TV stars than the success-driven computer nerds they insist they are. 

Related: Two Entrepreneurs' Marketing Plan: Crowdfunding a Reality Show

In the first episode, we see brother-and-sister team Ben and Hermione Way pitch their life-expectancy-predicting software startup Ignite to prominent investor Dave McClure, founder of the business incubator 500 Startups. But in true reality-show style, we have to wade through 45 minutes of alcohol chugging, petty fighting, spray tanning and poolside toga partying to get there. Hermione proudly tells her brother she arranged the meeting after sending McClure a text message of her middle finger. 

"[McClure] says if you're not upsetting someone in business, you're doing something wrong," she tells her brother. But the UK natives take the advice a little too far. The night before their meeting, Ben and Hermione host a party at their home and arrive to their meeting tired and unprepared. While showing up prepared to an investor meeting is a no-brainer, here are three errors the Way siblings commit during their meeting, that other young entrepreneurs should take note to avoid.

1. Asking for too much money. The duo knows McClure normally invests between $100,000 and $150,000 into each startup, but they asked for $500,000. Hermione says she knows her request is a "little bit high" but she's sure once he sees the presentation, he'll "throw down the cash."

Asking for three to five times the normal investment isn't a "little bit high," it's a sure way to get a ‘no.' McClure reaffirms this when he tells the duo, "We like to do businesses that aren't incredibly capital intensive."

2. Not showing focus. Ben tells McClure that Ignite is one of 43 companies he owns, adding that he's "never focused this much on one business." A surprised McClure says, "As an investor that's a bit of a distraction. Why... are you focused on 42 other businesses. I want you focused on the one that I'm putting money into."

Investors invest in the person as much as the idea. A business owner who isn't 100% focused doesn't get any cash.

3. Second-guessing an investor's business model. McClure tells Ben and Hermione, "It's not a yes. We are trying to do stuff that is somewhat predictable and not super expensive, on a very frequent production oriented basis. We are trying to be Henry Ford for venture capital." To which Hermione replies, "Then you're never going to make a BMW."

Don't try to tell a potential investor how to run their business. An irritated McClure tells Hermione, "If you look at the historical precedent, Henry Ford eventually became a multi-billion dollar industry. I'm not in the business of taking irrational risks." 

Related: Are You the Next Steve Jobs? A New Reality TV Show Might Be Looking for You

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market