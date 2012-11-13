Webinar: Smarter Online Marketing With John Jantsch

November 13, 2012 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're marketing a small business and don’t know of John Jantsch, maybe you should. A marketing expert, Jantsch is best known for his blog Duct Tape Marketing and his book of the same name.

His specialty is in simple, low-cost and effective marketing. It's always in high demand among business owners.

That's why were excited to host a one-hour webinar with Jantsch, Wed. Nov. 14. The session, titled 7 Stages of a Total Online Presence, will offer lessons, resources, action plans and a question-and-answer session for attendees. If you couldn't make it, check back here later for a link to an archive that you can see on your own time. We’ll also be giving away 20 copies of Jantsch's latest book The Commitment Engine (Portfolio, 2012) to 20 randomly-selected attendees after the webinar.

Meantime, watch this video interview of Jantsch with Behind the Brand host Bryan Elliott.

