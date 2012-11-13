Marketing

Webinar: Smarter Online Marketing With John Jantsch

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're marketing a small business and don’t know of John Jantsch, maybe you should. A marketing expert, Jantsch is best known for his blog Duct Tape Marketing and his book of the same name. 

His specialty is in simple, low-cost and effective marketing. It's always in high demand among business owners.

That's why were excited to host a one-hour webinar with Jantsch, Wed. Nov. 14. The session, titled 7 Stages of a Total Online Presence, will offer lessons, resources, action plans and a question-and-answer session for attendees. If you couldn't make it, check back here later for a link to an archive that you can see on your own time. We’ll also be giving away 20 copies of Jantsch's latest book The Commitment Engine (Portfolio, 2012) to 20 randomly-selected attendees after the webinar.

Meantime, watch this video interview of Jantsch with Behind the Brand host Bryan Elliott.
 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019