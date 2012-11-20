Inching Forward

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Former Editor in Chief
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

Amy C. Cosper

It happens but once a year, and now is the time: that rite of passage in which we reflect on the successes, shortcomings and outright failures of the past 12 months.

Bearing in mind the travails of the previous five years, I’d give 2012 a solid B-minus. It turned out to be a relatively quiet, non-panicky, non-bailout type of year. But there is still much work to be done.

The mood seems to be better overall. Something hopeful is hanging in the air. Jobs reports, while not off the charts, are showing modest improvements. Banks are less stingy (although still reluctant) lenders. Domestic production is on the upswing, as companies give a nod to going green. And, as a true barometer of this improving situation, the memes on Facebook are decidedly more upbeat than in the past few years.

It has been a year for armchair pundits to weigh in on the failure of Europe’s collective economies and banks, and to debate the politics and impact of entrepreneurship. And no discourse on the year that was would be complete without mention of one of the great financial anticlimaxes of recent memory: Facebook’s flaccid IPO.

It was a media cluster of a year, with a presidential race, the Olympic Games, a rash of shootings domestically and unrest in Greece and the Middle East. We took part in a divisive election. We watched Michael Phelps rack up the gold. We bore witness as an incredibly talented woman took the lead at Yahoo. Some people occupied Wall Street, but they are gone now. We watched a man drop 130,000 feet from the sky and live to promote it.

Yes, this year’s recap has much to offer in the way of lively conversation--especially if you are part of the economic solution, as you all are. So, now that I think about it, maybe "quiet" is not the best way to describe this latest annum.

Most important, our economy is slowly getting its dignity back. Things are looking up, but at times, I swear, I’m reminded of the melancholy but hopeful words of a song by Tim McGraw: "I ain’t as good as I’m gonna get, but I’m better than I used to be."

For all the ups, downs, quirky and somber moments of 2012, one thing is certain: It was a year of transition, one that laid the groundwork for what is to come. In this issue, we look at the trends that will shape 2013. From the rise of Big Data to the rebound of "Made in the USA" to the simple, low-tech elegance of a bottle of hot sauce, next year promises to be one hell of a hotbed of opportunity.

Amy C. Cosper
Amy C. Cosper,
Editor in chief
Follow me on Twitter, @EntMagazineAmy

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Starting Your Next Business

Starting a Business

Starting a Business That People Need

Starting a Business

26 Questions to Help You Decide If a Late-in-Life Business Is Right for You